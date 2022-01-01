Coalition came under indirect fire near Shaddadi: Coalition

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Officials from the US-led coalition against ISIS confirmed that coalition forces were targeted by indirect fire near Shaddadi on Friday.

“According to the Coalition, rounds did not damage any Coalition areas, but impacted civilian areas near Al Shaddadi,” the Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (SOJTF) said in a press update.

“Four individuals suspected of being involved in last night’s attacks were captured by InSF HAT (Internal Security Forces - Anti-Terror Forces, also known as HAT) and Syrian Democratic Forces,” the statement added. “The suspects were captured near Muamal, just northeast of Dayr Az Zawr (Deir al-Zor), and were in possession of weapons, ammunition, and communications equipment.”

“We continue to maintain all appropriate force protection measures,” said a coalition official.

“We maintain the inherent right of self-defense and will respond to any attack at a time and place of our choosing,” the official added. “We continue to work with our partners to determine whether any civilian casualties or damage resulted from this deliberate attack. Because the event is under investigation, no additional information can be provided at this time."

Most likely the attack was carried out by Iran-backed groups since the SDF, according to social media accounts, confiscated Iranian-made rockets following the incident.

According to SDF sources, three rockets have been fired at the Americans in Deir Ez Zor. Meanwhile, the Americans informed the SDF of the potential for an attack against Omar Oil Field base and the SDF secured the 107mm rockets before they could be fired. pic.twitter.com/CIllVJe1Rg — Woofers (@NotWoofers) December 31, 2021

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported that the shells were fired from “from regime-held and Iranian militia’s positions in Deir Ezzor (Deir al-Zor) countryside.”