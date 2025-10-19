Donald Trump Appoints Mark Savaya as Special Envoy to Iraq

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said Savaya’s “deep understanding of the Iraq-U.S. relationship and his connections in the region will help advance the interests of the American people.”

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday the appointment of Mark Savaya as Special Envoy to the Republic of Iraq.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said Savaya’s “deep understanding of the Iraq-U.S. relationship and his connections in the region will help advance the interests of the American people.”

The President also highlighted Savaya’s contributions during his campaign in Michigan, noting that he played a key role in engaging Muslim American voters and helping secure a record turnout.

“Congratulations, Mark!” Trump wrote, expressing confidence in Savaya’s ability to strengthen diplomatic ties between Washington and Baghdad.

Savaya is a prominent figure in the Detroit area, particularly in business and politics.

In December 2024, he hosted a Trump-themed event that was attended by Detroit Council President Mary Sheffield.

Described as a "massive Trump guy," Savaya has financially supported the former president's campaigns.

He has met with Donald Trump multiple times, visited Mar-a-Lago, and posed for photos with several members of his cabinet.