Erbil Governor Announces Major Development Projects, Reports Environmental Improvement

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) — Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw announced on Sunday that several key infrastructure and environmental projects will be implemented this year, highlighting the positive impact of the Runaki program on the province’s environment.

Speaking to Kurdistan 24, Khoshnaw said the upcoming projects include the development of the Erbil-Koya road, an additional section of the Koya-Gomaspan road, and the completion of the Qushtapa water project. He also revealed that the long-anticipated Shaqlawa-Mirawa road will be finalized in the coming days, allowing motorists to bypass the Shaqlawa district and ease traffic congestion.

The governor added that the construction of a green belt around Erbil is among the strategic projects planned for this year, underscoring the government’s commitment to improving the province’s environmental sustainability.

Referring to recent studies conducted by Salahaddin University and Erbil Polytechnic University, Khoshnaw noted that the air quality in Erbil has improved significantly compared to last year. “The Runaki program has had a tangible, positive impact on our environment,” he said.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani launched the Runaki program in October 2024. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has set a target to provide 24-hour electricity to every home and business across the Kurdistan Region by the end of 2026.

On waste management, Khoshnaw reported that work on Erbil’s recycling factory is ongoing despite several challenges, with completion expected by 2026.

Addressing transportation and infrastructure concerns, he said the Erbil-Pirmam road — particularly the stretch near the Peshmerga Ministry headquarters to Khanzad Hotel — will be widened to reduce congestion. Additionally, several overpass bridges are in the final design stage.

Khoshnaw also clarified that there are currently no plans to relocate the North Industrial Area. “However, if a suitable location and the required budget become available, we will proceed,” he added.

The governor’s remarks reflect the KRG’s broader strategy to enhance infrastructure, improve environmental conditions, and boost the quality of life for Erbil’s residents.

Prime Minister Barzani on Sunday inaugurated the Strategic Gomaspan–Smaqoli Road, a key infrastructure project connecting Erbil with Sulaimani and the autonomous administration of Raparin.

