KDP VP Nechirvan Barzani Hails Youth as Pillars of KDP’s Future During Campaign Rally in Erbil

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Nechirvan Barzani, Vice President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), attended a large campaign rally in Erbil on Sunday in support of the party’s 275th list for the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections scheduled for November 11.

In his address to thousands of supporters, Barzani expressed pride in speaking to members of organizations and syndicates, describing them as vital pillars of society and the KDP’s political strength.

“I am very pleased to speak to you, members of organizations and syndicates today, who play a crucial role in our society,” he said. “You play an essential role in both the elections and the party. Your loyalty is evident and serves as a source of prosperity and happiness for all of us.”

Barzani highlighted the significant contributions of students, youth, and women’s organizations, calling them the foundation of Kurdistan’s current and future leadership.

“Your commitment to your party and your dedicated work for the people and the country is on the right path. Your future will undoubtedly flourish, and the future of the KDP will thrive with your loyalty and support,” he stated.

Reflecting on his own political journey, Barzani said he began his career through the KDP’s student and youth organizations, underscoring the importance of nurturing young leaders within the party.

“I began with students and youth organizations and have reached this point. I am confident that your organizations will be strong. You are a special and new force of the KDP,” he said, noting that the party’s future depends on their continued engagement and energy.

According to the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission, the number of eligible voters in the Kurdistan Region stands at 1,087,880 in Erbil, 1,201,846 in Sulaimani, and 778,846 in Duhok.

The KDP, one of Iraq’s most influential political parties, is intensifying its campaign efforts ahead of the November elections, focusing particularly on mobilizing youth and civil organizations to ensure a strong showing at the polls.