Turkish-back groups continue to target Syria's Tal Tamir: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Positions in the Tal Tamir district in the north-western countryside of Al-Hasakah came under heavy artillery fire by Turkish forces on Monday evening, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor said in a report on Tuesday.

The shelling targeted Al-Dardarah village and positions in the villages of Tel Tawil, Tel Jumaa, Um Al-Kaif, and Al-Tawelah near the M4 highway. No casualties have been reported.

“Turkish intensive shelling coincided with a new civilian exodus from bombed areas to safer areas, fearing an escalation of shelling,” SOHR said.

The local Hawar News Agency (ANHA) also reported that Jahbal, the Nakheel Rest-House and the M4 were targeted near Ain al-Issa.

Also, on January 1, there was heavy rocket fire on the center of Zirgan (also known as Abu Rasein) and surrounding villages north of Tal Tamir.

On Monday, the press center of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) reported that, for more than a week, Turkey and Turkish-backed groups “have been knowingly targeting civilian homes, places of worship, and service institutions in the Zarkan town and its villages and the Tal Tamir villages.”

“Last week, the Turkish shelling killed three civilians including a child and his mother, and seriously injured six others, and caused enormous material damage to civilian homes, farms, and property,” it said.

After Turkey conducted a cross-border attack into northeastern Syria in October 2019, Russia and the US reached separate ceasefire deals with Ankara, allowing Turkish troops to control the area between Tal Abyad and Serekaniye.

Despite these agreements, Turkish-backed groups and the Turkish army continue targeting SDF-held areas.

In some cases, villagers living in Syrian-Turkish border areas are killed in the bombardments.

According to SOHR, Turkish shelling recently killed seven civilians and injured 20 others in less than a week.