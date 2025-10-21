President Masoud Barzani, Turkish Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Relations and Regional Developments

The meeting, which was also attended by Turkish Consul General in Erbil Erman Topçu, focused on the political situation in Iraq and the wider region, the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections, and relations among Iraqi political parties.

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Masoud Barzani on Tuesday received Turkish Ambassador to Iraq Anil Bora İnan in Erbil’s Pirmam district, Barzani Headquarters said in a statement.

The meeting, which was also attended by Turkish Consul General in Erbil Erman Topçu, focused on the political situation in Iraq and the wider region, the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections, and relations among Iraqi political parties. Discussions also touched on the formation of the Kurdistan Region’s new cabinet and the resumption of oil exports from the Kurdistan Region through Turkey’s Ceyhan Port.

Both sides reaffirmed the importance of strengthening and maintaining cooperation between Turkey, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing the need to advance bilateral relations across all sectors.

Earlier, the Turkish Ambassador met with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani for talks focused on enhancing bilateral relations and advancing cooperation in key economic and energy sectors.

Turkey officially opened its consulate in the Kurdistan Region in 2010. Since then, ties between Erbil and Ankara have substantially developed, notably in the energy and trade sectors.

Turkey and the Kurdistan Region have also collaborated on infrastructure projects, such as the construction of pipelines and transportation networks, to facilitate trade and energy exports. These efforts reflect their mutual interest in fostering economic growth and stability in the region.