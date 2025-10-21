President Nechirvan Barzani, U.S. Envoy Thomas Barrack Discuss Syrian Developments

President Nechirvan Barzani and US Special Envoy Thomas Barrack discussed Syrian developments, agreeing regional issues must be resolved through dialogue. Barrack thanked Barzani for his role in facilitating talks between Syrian Kurds and Damascus.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani held a phone conversation on Tuesday with Tom Barrack, the United States Ambassador to Turkey and Washington’s Special Envoy for Syria, to discuss the evolving situation in Syria and the broader regional dynamics shaping its future.

According to a statement released by the Kurdistan Region Presidency, both sides discussed the situation in Syria and the latest developments in the region. In this regard, they agreed that the problems in the region should be resolved through dialogue and understanding.

Mr. Barak expressed his thanks and praise for the role of President Nechirvan Barzani and his cooperation and assistance in resolving the problems of the Kurds in Syria with Damascus, and also asked him to continue playing his positive role.

The conversation comes amid renewed discussions regarding Syria’s future governance model, a topic President Nechirvan Barzani recently addressed during his remarks at the Middle East Research Institute (MERI) forum in Erbil earlier this month.

On October 8, President Barzani delivered a comprehensive analysis of Syria’s crisis, describing the current moment as the country’s “final opportunity” for national renewal. He argued that the international community, along with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, must play a constructive role in steering Syria toward stability, coexistence, and democratic inclusion.

“What we are seeing now in Syria,” Barzani said, “is, in my view, Syria’s final opportunity.” He stressed that the Kurdistan Region does not view Syria’s turmoil with fear, but rather with a sense of moral responsibility. “We say that the people of Syria, with all their communities, deserve a better life. They have suffered deeply and endured immense hardship. All components of that nation deserve to live with dignity and peace.”

President Barzani reiterated that any future Syrian political structure must reflect the country’s diversity. “One key point of disagreement between us and Damascus,” he said, “is that we do not believe Syria can be governed through centralization. Syria is not one community; it is a mosaic. You cannot rule it as a centralized state simply by replacing one figure with another.”

He recalled having discussed this matter directly with Syrian Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, making clear that a decentralized system recognizing and empowering all Syrian communities is essential. “A strong central system cannot work in Syria. The country must move toward a model that gives each component a sense of ownership and representation,” he said.

In both his earlier address and his latest discussion with the U.S. envoy, President Barzani reaffirmed that the Kurdistan Region’s approach to the Syrian crisis is rooted in dialogue and inclusion, not confrontation. He urged Kurdish and allied political actors in Syria to proactively engage with Damascus, emphasizing that constructive participation is the only way to influence the country’s future.

“Our message to our brothers in Syria was clear: go to Damascus. See yourselves as part of the political process. Consider yourselves rightful owners of your homeland,” he said, drawing parallels to the Kurdish experience in post-2003 Iraq, where the Kurds played a pivotal role in establishing balance between Iraq’s political components.

President Barzani also warned that any solution must take into account the role of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the sacrifices made in the fight against ISIS. Rejecting proposals to simply absorb the SDF into the Syrian army, he called for a balanced approach that protects their identity while advancing national unity. “Names and identities matter,” he said. “The SDF has made great sacrifices against ISIS, losing thousands of fighters. Ignoring that reality and denying their contribution would be unjust and unacceptable.”

Tuesday’s phone call between President Nechirvan Barzani and Ambassador Thomas Barrack thus reflected a shared commitment between Erbil and Washington to support peaceful political dialogue in Syria. Both sides underscored the importance of continued coordination to ensure that the next phase of Syria’s transition respects the rights of all communities, preserves regional stability, and prevents further humanitarian suffering.