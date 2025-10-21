KDP VP Masrour Barzani Rallies Support for KDP in Zakho, Calls for Unity and Defense of Kurdistan’s Rights

Addressing thousands of supporters, Barzani described Zakho as “the city of martyrs, heroic Peshmergas, and resilient people,” emphasizing the area’s historic role in defending the Kurdish cause.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Masrour Barzani, Vice President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), attended a large campaign rally for the party’s List 275 in Zakho, where he delivered a speech calling for unity and strong participation in the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections.

Addressing thousands of supporters, Barzani described Zakho as “the city of martyrs, heroic Peshmergas, and resilient people,” emphasizing the area’s historic role in defending the Kurdish cause. He said the upcoming elections are crucial for ensuring that Kurdish voices are effectively represented in Baghdad, stressing that “previous representatives did not defend our rights as they should have.” Barzani urged citizens to vote decisively for the KDP’s List 275, saying that “the KDP is the greatest and most successful party in the Kurdistan Region—its strength is the strength of our people, our martyrs’ blood, and our youth.”

He highlighted the KDP’s record of service and development across the Kurdistan Region despite numerous political and financial challenges. Citing recent progress in Zakho, Barzani noted the city’s transformation, including the paving of streets, urban renewal projects, and a successful 24-hour electricity test. “Zakho has become one of the most attractive and developed cities in Iraq,” he said, reaffirming the KDP’s commitment to continuous service without distinction between cities or regions.

Barzani also discussed the KDP’s broader role in promoting coexistence, recalling how the Kurdistan Region opened its doors to displaced people of all backgrounds during the fight against ISIS. He reiterated that KDP representatives in Baghdad would defend the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region and stand firm against any attempts to undermine its autonomy.

Touching on relations with the Iraqi federal government, Barzani criticized Baghdad’s failure to deliver the Kurdistan Region’s budget share, questioning where the country’s wealth has gone if neither Kurdistan nor other provinces have benefited. “We are not confrontational; we seek peace and partnership, but we will never allow our rights to be taken,” he said.

Barzani concluded his speech by encouraging unity and voter turnout. “On election day, let us go together with our families and friends to show the strength of the KDP and the people of Kurdistan,” he declared, expressing gratitude to the people of Zakho for their enduring support and resilience.