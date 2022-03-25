Civilian arrested in Afrin after participating in Newroz celebrations

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A civilian was arrested in the Turkish-occupied northwest Syrian Kurdish Afrin enclave after participating in Newruz celebrations in Maydanki village in the Sharran district, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Friday.

The SOHR report said that Turkish-backed Military Police stationed at a checkpoint at the entrance of Afrin city arrested the civilian from the village of Juwaiq in the enclave's countryside on Mar. 21 after he participated in the Kurdish New Year celebrations.

The reason for the person's arrest remains unknown.

Moreover, on Mar. 22, members of the Military Police arrested two civilians from Kamrouk village in Maabatli district.

SOHR reported that the Turkish-backed Liwaa Al-Waqqas arrested a civilian in Anqalah village in Sheikh Hadeed district for "dealing with the former Autonomous Administration." They demanded a ransom for that individual's release.

SOHR also said that the court in Afrin imposed a fine (or levy) of 1,500 Turkish lira (approximately $100) for civilians in Ma'mal Ushaghi village in Raju district in return for not arresting them again by the military police.

The civilians were arrested nearly three months ago for "dealing with the former Autonomous Administration," and were released after paying 3,000 Turkish lira (approximately $200) each.

Turkish-backed factions have occupied Afrin since March 2018, when the Turkish army launched a cross-border offensive against the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG). Since then, the local population have faced kidnappings and arrests, often for ransom.

A recent report released by the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria documented how Turkish-backed groups in Afrin are continuing their looting and pillaging of the occupied Syrian Kurdish enclave.

"Properties, including homes, schools, shops and factories, in Afrin city continued to be occupied by Syrian National Army (Turkish-backed SNA) factions, particularly affecting displaced owners," the report said.