Assyrians in Duhok have a cheerful Akitu celebration

Assyrian and Chaldean Christians held their New Year’s celebration, Akitu, in Duhok on April 1st.
Over one thousand Assyrian and Chaldean Christians came together in the city of Duhok to celebrate Akitu this Friday. Participants marched for several kilometers through the streets of Duhok, dressed in traditional clothes, while expressing happiness for the region’s stability and multi-religious freedom of expression.
‘Our ancestors have been celebrating this important holiday for 6772 years. This holiday brings together our people from all over Iraq and this year many people from diaspora also joined us.’ Dindar William, one of the organizers of Akitu activities in Duhok, told Kurdistan24. The Akitu celebration has roots in ancient Babylonian and Assyrian times.