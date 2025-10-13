KRG Delegation to Strengthen Partnership with UNESCO in Education and Cultural Heritage

As part of the visit, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed on Tuesday between UNESCO and the Kar Group, a leading Kurdish oil and investment company.

30 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A high-level delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), led by Safeen Dizayee, Head of the KRG Department of Foreign Relations, is scheduled to meet with senior UNESCO officials in Paris to enhance cooperation in the fields of education, science, and cultural heritage.

As part of the visit, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed on Tuesday between UNESCO and the Kar Group, a leading Kurdish oil and investment company. The agreement aims to deepen collaboration on cultural preservation and development projects across the Kurdistan Region.

Kar Group has been working with UNESCO since 2014 on the restoration of the historic Erbil Citadel, one of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited sites. The company has so far invested over $3 million in the restoration efforts, with additional support from the KRG, the United States, and the European Union.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani recently announced that 95 percent of the restoration work on the citadel has been completed. The ongoing project, spanning 110,000 square meters and including 506 historical houses, aims to transform the site into a vibrant cultural and tourism hub. Plans include the establishment of cultural cafés, restaurants, hotels, and craft shops that preserve the citadel’s traditional character while promoting economic and tourism growth.

Erbil Citadel was officially designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2014, recognizing its immense archaeological and cultural value. The citadel has been continuously inhabited for thousands of years, symbolizing the deep historical and cultural legacy of the Kurdish people. Restoration of the site has been a major priority for the KRG, reflecting its commitment to preserving the Kurdistan Region’s rich cultural heritage and positioning the region as a center for historical tourism.

The upcoming meeting in Paris underscores the Kurdistan Region’s growing international engagement in cultural diplomacy and sustainable development, as well as its dedication to fostering global partnerships in education, science, and heritage conservation.