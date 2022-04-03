Bodies of 3 young men who drowned during Newroz found

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The bodies of three young men who went missing in the Mawat district of Sharbazher area in the Sulaimani governorate were found in a river on Saturday.

On Mar. 21, during the Kurdish Newroz (New Year) celebrations, three youths from the Sharbazher area of Sulaimani drowned in a tragic accident in the Khamloka river.

Rescue teams have been searching for them ever since.

On Sunday, the Mawat Subdistrict Governor Kamaran Hasan announced that the bodies of all three men were found in the river.

Their names were Halkawt Nuri, Darun Rauf, and Kosar Nawzad.

In the last few years, there have been several incidents of civilians drowning in the lakes and rivers of the Kurdistan Region.