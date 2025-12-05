Kurdistan Set for Early Rains as Iraq Faces Expanding Weekend Storm System

A multi-day rainfall wave approaches Kurdistan and Iraq. Rain hits Kurdistan on Saturday, escalating to thunderstorms Sunday, with rain possible nationwide.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Region and vast swathes of federal Iraq are bracing for a significant shift in atmospheric conditions as a comprehensive weather system approaches the area, promising a multi-day wave of rainfall that is set to impact the northern, central, and southern provinces. The Iraqi Meteorological Authority has officially issued a detailed forecast outlining the trajectory of this incoming climatic event, signaling that the region is on the cusp of a wet and potentially turbulent weekend.

This latest announcement serves as a heads-up for citizens to prepare for a distinct transition from the recent stable weather patterns to a more dynamic period defined by cloud cover, precipitation, and, in some areas, thunderstorms.

According to the official statement released by the Iraqi Meteorological Authority, the weather patterns are expected to undergo a noticeable transformation beginning this weekend. The authority has revealed that a wave of rainfall is currently heading towards the Kurdistan Region, marking the start of a multi-day period of instability.

The forecast specifically highlights the progression of this system, which is expected to cover not only the northern highlands of Kurdistan but also extend its reach to cover the central and southern regions of Iraq, effectively blanketing the country in a new meteorological phase.

For Saturday, the meteorological data presents a divided picture of the country's weather. The authority’s statement clarifies that the sky will generally remain clear across much of the nation, particularly in the central and southern governorates. However, this clarity will not be absolute, as the appearance of scattered clouds is predicted for these central and southern regions, hinting at the approaching moisture.

In a marked contrast to the relatively stable conditions in the south, the Kurdistan Region is forecast to experience the immediate impact of the system on Saturday. The authority has explicitly stated that it will rain in the Kurdistan Region on this day, distinguishing the northern provinces as the entry point for the precipitation and the first area to witness the effects of the incoming wave.

As the timeline moves into the following day, the weather system is projected to intensify and expand its geographical footprint. According to the Iraqi meteorology experts, Sunday will see the weather turn generally cloudy across the board, signaling a deepening of the low-pressure system.

The forecast for Sunday introduces a more volatile element to the mix, specifically predicting thunderstorms. These electrical storms are expected to be concentrated in the Kurdistan Region and the western regions of the country, suggesting that the northern and western frontiers will bear the brunt of the atmospheric instability.

The evolution of the weather from Saturday to Sunday indicates a rapid escalation in the system's strength. While Saturday brings rain to Kurdistan and scattered clouds elsewhere, Sunday’s outlook suggests a much broader impact. In addition to the thunderstorms rocking the Kurdistan Region and the western areas, the Iraqi Meteorological Authority has indicated a shift for the rest of the country as well.

For the central and southern regions, the "possibility of rain" is officially on the radar for Sunday. This projection aligns with the description of the event as a "wave of rainfall" that will cover the central and southern regions alongside Kurdistan, fulfilling the criteria of a nationwide weather event.

This detailed forecast paints a picture of a progressive weather front. Residents in the Kurdistan Region should anticipate a wet start to the weekend on Saturday, with conditions potentially becoming more severe by Sunday as thunderstorms develop. Meanwhile, those in central and southern Iraq can expect a gradual transition, starting with scattered clouds on Saturday and moving toward a chance of rain by Sunday.

The Iraqi Meteorological Authority continues to monitor the situation, but the current data confirms that a multi-day wave of rainfall is indeed heading towards Kurdistan, promising to alter the landscape and daily routines across the region for the coming days.