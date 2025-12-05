Indian Toddler Becomes World’s Youngest Rated Chess Player

Three-year-old Indian prodigy Sarwagya Singh Kushwaha sets a world record as the youngest FIDE-rated chess player in history with a rating of 1,572.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A three-year-old boy from the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has etched his name into the annals of sporting history. Sarwagya Singh Kushwaha, a toddler still enrolled in nursery school who often requires a stack of three chairs just to reach the chessboard, has officially become the youngest player in the history of the game to earn an official rating from the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

This remarkable milestone, confirmed by reports from Agence France-Presse (AFP) and The Independent, has sent ripples through the global chess community, signaling the arrival of a new generation of talent emerging from a nation that is rapidly solidifying its status as a powerhouse of the ancient game.

At the tender age of three years, seven months, and 20 days, Kushwaha has surpassed a record set only months prior. The Independent reports that the young prodigy edged out the previous record holder, compatriot Anish Sarkar from Kolkata, by approximately one month.

Sarkar had established the benchmark in November of last year at the age of three years, eight months, and 19 days. Kushwaha’s achievement is not merely a matter of participation; earning a FIDE rating requires a player to perform under strict tournament conditions against established competitors.

To achieve this status, a player must compete against at least five FIDE-rated players in approved tournaments and secure at least one draw or victory. Kushwaha exceeded these requirements, defeating three rated players in various events across his home state and other parts of the country, proving that his understanding of the 64 squares transcends his age.

According to AFP, the toddler now holds a rapid rating of 1,572. To put this figure into perspective, the standard base rating for a novice player is typically 1,400; falling below this threshold usually leaves a player unrated.

Kushwaha’s entry-level rating places him above many adult enthusiasts of the game. For further context, the current World No. 1, Magnus Carlsen—who famously began his own chess journey at the age of five—tops the rapid chess charts with a rating of 2,824. While Kushwaha has a long road ahead to reach those dizzying heights, his starting point is historically significant.

The logistics of Kushwaha’s gameplay are as endearing as they are impressive. Born in 2022, he began engaging with the sport just last year at the age of two and a half.

The Independent highlights the physical challenges the boy faces due to his small stature; to make his moves across the board, he must either stand up on his chair or sit atop a precarious stack of three chairs. Despite these physical limitations, his mental acuity is sharp.

His daily routine involves a rigorous practice schedule of four to five hours, a discipline that would tax many adults. One hour is dedicated to formal instruction at a chess training center, while the remainder of his training time is spent playing online games and studying tactics through educational videos.

Siddharth Singh, the boy’s father, expressed his elation to the Indian news channel ETV Bharat, stating that it is a matter of great pride and honor for the family that their son has become the youngest chess player in the world to achieve a FIDE ranking. He was candid about the family's aspirations, explicitly stating their desire for him to attain the title of Grandmaster.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Singh elaborated on the origins of his son's interest, noting that they introduced him to chess because they observed his mind acted like a sponge, absorbing information with startling speed. Within a mere week of being introduced to the game, the toddler could accurately name all the pieces.

Singh emphasized that beyond raw intelligence, what distinguishes his son from his peers is an unusual patience, allowing him to sit at the board for hours without the restlessness typical of a three-year-old.

The development of such a young talent requires a specialized pedagogical approach. Kushwaha’s coach, Nitin Chaurasiya, admitted to The Independent that when the parents first approached him, the boy appeared to be a very normal child. Early sessions were not without challenges; the toddler would cry if the coaching became too strict. However, Chaurasiya quickly adapted his methods to suit his student's age, implementing a reward system where a toffee or a pack of crisps was offered for every correct move.

This positive reinforcement unlocked the boy's potential. Chaurasiya noted that soon enough, the child's capability to play began to shine, citing his lack of hesitation in answering questions and his "guts" when holding his own against older, more experienced children.

This historic achievement occurs against the backdrop of India's ascent as a dominant force in the chess world. The country is currently home to the reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju and the legendary five-time World Cup winner Viswanathan Anand.

As Kushwaha’s family looks toward the future, plans are already being made to secure advanced coaching to support his trajectory toward the Grandmaster title. For now, the world watches in awe as a child who has barely mastered walking cements his place in the history of a game of kings.