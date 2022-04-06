Security

Rockets fall near oil refinery in Kawergosk

The three rockets were fired from al-Hamdaniya in Nineveh.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Katyusha rockets were fired near the oil refinery in Kawergosk (Photo: Kurdistan Counter Terrorism)
Katyusha rockets were fired near the oil refinery in Kawergosk (Photo: Kurdistan Counter Terrorism)
Kurdistan PMF Missle attacks Katyusha rockets Bashiqa kawergosk

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Katyusha rockets fired from Iraq's Nineveh province fell near the oil refinery in Kawergosk village on Wednesday, the Kurdistan Region's Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) said in a Facebook post.

The rockets did not cause any material or physical damage. The refinery is run by the Kurdish oil company KAR group. 

The three rockets were fired from near al-Hamdaniya in Nineveh, which is under the control of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

An employee of the Kawergosk refinery confirmed to Kurdistan 24 that none of the rockets hit the facility.

One of the rockets landed outside the Khalak area, another near the refinery's fuel warehouse, and the final one on empty land. 

The administrative staff of the refinery has returned to work. However, it's possible that work at the refinery could be temporarily suspended. 

On Mar. 13, Iran launched a missile attack on Erbil, targeting the house of Sheikh Baz Karim Barzinji, the CEO of the KAR group.

Read More: KAR group CEO invites Iranian Ambassador to visit his house destroyed by missile attack

The Kurdistan24's main Headquarters building in Erbil was impacted by the shockwaves of the missiles, causing structural damage.

Read More: Turkish base in Iraq attacked for second time in less than a week

Moreover, for the second time in just under a week, rockets were fired at the Turkish Zilkan base in Nineveh province’s Bashiqa on Sunday evening.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive