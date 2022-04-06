Rockets fall near oil refinery in Kawergosk

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Katyusha rockets fired from Iraq's Nineveh province fell near the oil refinery in Kawergosk village on Wednesday, the Kurdistan Region's Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) said in a Facebook post.

The rockets did not cause any material or physical damage. The refinery is run by the Kurdish oil company KAR group.

The three rockets were fired from near al-Hamdaniya in Nineveh, which is under the control of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

An employee of the Kawergosk refinery confirmed to Kurdistan 24 that none of the rockets hit the facility.

Two rockets fell in an open area near the Gawilan refugee camp which is located in administrative border of Duhok governorate, the third rocket fell near a village in Khabat district, Erbil governorate. pic.twitter.com/lynsfNEj2D — Baxtiyar Goran ☀️ (@BaxtiyarGoran) April 6, 2022

One of the rockets landed outside the Khalak area, another near the refinery's fuel warehouse, and the final one on empty land.

The administrative staff of the refinery has returned to work. However, it's possible that work at the refinery could be temporarily suspended.

On Mar. 13, Iran launched a missile attack on Erbil, targeting the house of Sheikh Baz Karim Barzinji, the CEO of the KAR group.

The Kurdistan24's main Headquarters building in Erbil was impacted by the shockwaves of the missiles, causing structural damage.

Moreover, for the second time in just under a week, rockets were fired at the Turkish Zilkan base in Nineveh province’s Bashiqa on Sunday evening.