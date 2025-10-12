Sixteen Dead After Blast at US Explosives Factory; Elite Federal Team Deployed to Investigate

An explosion at a Tennessee explosives factory killed 16 people, with no survivors found. An elite ATF team has been deployed to investigate the blast.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a somber and devastating announcement that has shattered a rural Tennessee community, authorities confirmed on Saturday that a massive explosion at an explosives manufacturing plant has claimed the lives of 16 people, with no survivors found after an exhaustive and perilous search of the blast site.

The powerful explosion, which occurred just before 8 a.m. on Friday at a facility owned by Accurate Energetic Systems, destroyed an entire building, shook homes for miles around, and left a burning field of debris that rescuers were unable to enter for hours.

As a community grapples with the "tremendous loss," an elite national response team from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has been deployed to the scene to lead what is expected to be a long and complex investigation into the origin and cause of the catastrophic blast.

The explosion took place at the sprawling, 1,300-acre campus of Accurate Energetic Systems, located in the unincorporated rural community of Bucksnort, about 50 miles west of Nashville.

The company, according to its website, manufactures, stores, and researches a wide range of explosives for various clients, including the military, aerospace, oil, and commercial demolition industries.

It also uses the large campus to test its products, measuring the velocity and impact of explosions under different environmental conditions. It was in one of these buildings, identified by a family member as Building 602, that the tragic accident occurred.

The immediate aftermath of the blast was a scene of chaos and extreme danger.

As reported by Fox News, rescuers were forced to wait for hours before they could even begin their search for survivors, hampered by the burning debris and the very real risk of secondary explosions from the volatile materials scattered across the site.

By the height of the response on Friday, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency reported that more than 300 emergency personnel from 18 different local, state, and federal agencies were on the scene, collaborating on both the response and the ongoing investigation.

Once the area was deemed secure, a massive search operation began. At a press conference on Saturday, an emotional Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis described the painstaking and delicate nature of the work. "I can tell you that more than 300 people have been through almost every square inch of this facility," he said, "and, at this time, we've recovered no survivors."

The reality of the scene was even more grim than initially feared. "We find it even more devastating than what we thought initially," the sheriff added, his voice heavy with emotion. "Truly devastated. It's a tremendous loss. A great loss."

The exact number of casualties was a source of confusion in the hours following the blast. Officials had initially said on Friday that there were several deaths, without providing a specific number, and that at least 18 people were missing.

On Saturday evening, Sheriff Davis corrected that number to 16, explaining that authorities had been "able to locate" the other two individuals and "determine" that they were "not on this site" at the time of the explosion.

As reported by Agence France-Presse (AFP), their vehicle and personal items had been found at the scene, which had led to the initial, incorrect belief that they were among the victims.

Sheriff Davis also made the somber transition in his language, referring to the 16 individuals who remained unaccounted for as "victims," a clear and heartbreaking acknowledgment that the search for survivors was over.

"I can tell you at this time, we have notified all 16 families of those people," he said, confirming that he had spoken with the grieving families.

The nature of the explosion has made the task of identifying the victims incredibly difficult.

"We're dealing with explosions. And I would say at this time we're dealing with remains," Sheriff Davis stated, as reported by Fox News. To aid in this grim task, he confirmed that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) was on the scene with "rapid DNA" testing capabilities.

For the families of the missing, the period of uncertainty has been an unbearable agony. Ava Hinson, the mother of Jeremy Moore, a longtime employee at the plant who is now among the missing, described the torment of not knowing.

"I did find out it was the building, Building 602, that he worked in and that he was on the missing list," she told the local television station WZTV. "The last I heard from him, he dropped his daughter off with me and was headed to work."

Her words captured the heart-wrenching limbo in which the families are now trapped: "It’s unbelievable, the not knowing, I almost, I don’t want to hear bad news, but I’d almost feel better if I knew."

As the community mourns, with signs asking for prayers for the families dotting the roads near the blast site, a major federal investigation is now getting underway. On Saturday, the ATF announced the deployment of its "elite" National Response Team to lead the probe.

In a statement reported by Fox News, the agency described this team as being "comprised of highly trained investigative experts with state-of-the-art equipment, specializing in explosives, fire and bombing investigations."

The team, which has previously investigated major national incidents such as the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon and the Oklahoma City bombing, is made up of a wide range of specialists, including special agents, certified explosives specialists, bomb technicians, fire protection engineers, chemists, and others.

"The team’s primary responsibility will be leading the investigation into the origin and cause of the explosion, including analyzing, processing and documenting the scene," the ATF statement read.

Speaking at the press conference, Guy McCormick, a supervisory special agent with the ATF's Nashville Field Division, explained that the immediate priority was to make the site safe for the national team to begin its work. "Right now, all of our bomb techs, our explosive specialists are up there very thoroughly, methodically trying to make safe the area," he said.

Both local and federal officials have been cautious about speculating on the cause of the explosion, warning that it could be a long time before any definitive answers are found.

"Can I say we're going to rule out foul play? We can't answer that. That might be days or weeks or months before we can do that," Sheriff Davis stated, a sentiment echoed by Brice McCracken, an ATF official who told reporters late Saturday that authorities "are not any closer today to determining the origin and cause of this explosion."

Accurate Energetic Systems, the owner of the plant, has released a statement on its website calling the blast a "tragic accident." "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, coworkers, and community members affected by this incident," the company wrote. "We extend our gratitude to all first responders who continue to work tirelessly under difficult conditions."

The company has pledged to provide updates as more verified information becomes available. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has also asked the people of his state to "join us in prayer for the families impacted by this tragic incident."

As the investigation begins its slow and methodical work, a small, rural community is left to grapple with an immense and sudden loss, its grief compounded by the long and uncertain wait for answers.