Security

Infighting continues among Turkish-backed groups in Serekaniye

The SOHR report said the Shuhadaa al-Badr and Shahadaa al-Hasakah groups fought each other in the Al-Mokhtala village in Serekaniye.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Members of a Turkish-backed militia patrol the Kurdish-majority Syrian city of Afrin. (Photo: AFP)
Members of a Turkish-backed militia patrol the Kurdish-majority Syrian city of Afrin. (Photo: AFP)
Syria Serekaniye Shuhadaa al-Badr Shuhadaa al-Hasakah Afrin Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Infighting erupted between two Turkish-backed armed groups in Syria’s northeast town of Serekaniye (Ras Al-Ain) on the border with Turkey, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Saturday.

The SOHR report said the Shuhadaa al-Badr and Shuhadaa al-Hasakah groups fought each other in Serekaniye’s Al-Mokhtala village, using heavy machine guns and even rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs).

According to SOHR, the fight resulted from a dispute over the smuggling of goods at checkpoints.

It’s not the first incident between Turkish-backed groups in Serekaniye.

On Apr. 7, fighting erupted between the Al-Malek Shah and Al-Hamza Divisions near Serekaniye.

Infighting also erupted between the Turkish-backed Faylaq al-Sham and Hamza Division in Syria’s Kurdish region of Afrin in the past week, the New Arab reported on Friday.

During the clashes, an elderly man and a woman were injured.

Read More: Turkish-backed fighter in Afrin killed amidst increasing tensions between rebel factions: SOHR

Turkish-backed armed groups have been accused of large-scale human rights abuses in areas they control.

Turkish-controlled areas have also been plagued by regular attacks on groups aligned with Turkey and indiscriminate bombings that have killed civilians. Infighting between Turkish-backed groups also causes civilian casualties. 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive