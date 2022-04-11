Humanitarian

KRG to repatriate bodies of 5 immigrants who drowned in Aegean Sea

DNA checks have been carried out on the bodies to confirm their identities, the KRG Department of Foreign Relations (DFR) said in a statement on Monday. 
author_image Kurdistan 24
A man weeps after receiving the body of one of his relatives who drowned in the English Channel, Dec. 26, 2021. (Photo: Safin Hamed/AFP)
A man weeps after receiving the body of one of his relatives who drowned in the English Channel, Dec. 26, 2021. (Photo: Safin Hamed/AFP)
Kurdistan Iraq Krg Kurdistan Region Immigrants Greece Aegean Sea

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The bodies of five migrants from the Kurdistan Region who drowned in the Aegean Sea will be repatriated on Tuesday, the autonomous region’s foreign relations department said on Monday. 

The migrants drowned after their boat capsized earlier this year.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has repatriated a number of migrants who have drowned in recent months. Nine corpses were repatriated in early February. The KRG also repatriated the bodies of 16 victims who tragically drowned in the English Channel in November in late December. 

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani previously said that his government is taking all measures necessary to crack down on smuggling networks in the autonomous region. 

The latest reparation mission has been at the order of Barzani, the DFR said. 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive