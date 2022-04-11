KRG to repatriate bodies of 5 immigrants who drowned in Aegean Sea

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The bodies of five migrants from the Kurdistan Region who drowned in the Aegean Sea will be repatriated on Tuesday, the autonomous region’s foreign relations department said on Monday.

The migrants drowned after their boat capsized earlier this year.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has repatriated a number of migrants who have drowned in recent months. Nine corpses were repatriated in early February. The KRG also repatriated the bodies of 16 victims who tragically drowned in the English Channel in November in late December.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani previously said that his government is taking all measures necessary to crack down on smuggling networks in the autonomous region.

The latest reparation mission has been at the order of Barzani, the DFR said.