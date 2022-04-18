Security

Head of Turkmen organization killed near Syria's al-Bab

Hassan Khaleh, head of Ahfad Al-Qarah Kaji Turkmen association, was killed by an explosive device in his car in the town of Qabasin, north of al-Bab.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Hassan Khaleh, head of Ahfad Al-Qarah Kaji Turkmen association, was killed by an explosive device near al-Bab (Photo: Idlib Calling)
Hassan Khaleh, head of Ahfad Al-Qarah Kaji Turkmen association, was killed by an explosive device near al-Bab (Photo: Idlib Calling)
Syria Al-Bab FSA Ahfad Al-Qarah Kaji Turkmen Hassan Khaleh

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - A car bomb killed the head of the Turkmen Ahfad Al-Qarah Kaji organization near the Turkish-controlled city of al-Bab in the eastern countryside of Syria’s Aleppo province on Monday. 

The Twitter account Idlib Calling said an explosive device killed Hassan Khaleh in his car in the town of Qabasin, north of al-Bab.

Also, on Apr. 10, a car bomb exploded in the Turkish-controlled city of al-Bab in the eastern countryside of Syria’s Aleppo province.

Read More: Car bomb explodes in Syria’s al-Bab

The Free Syrian Army (FSA), backed by Turkish troops, took control of the town of al-Bab in 2017.

Turkish-controlled areas in Syria have been plagued by regular attacks on groups aligned with Turkey and indiscriminate bombings that have killed civilians. Infighting between Turkish-backed groups has also caused civilian casualties in these areas. 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive