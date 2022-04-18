Head of Turkmen organization killed near Syria's al-Bab

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - A car bomb killed the head of the Turkmen Ahfad Al-Qarah Kaji organization near the Turkish-controlled city of al-Bab in the eastern countryside of Syria’s Aleppo province on Monday.

The Twitter account Idlib Calling said an explosive device killed Hassan Khaleh in his car in the town of Qabasin, north of al-Bab.

Also, on Apr. 10, a car bomb exploded in the Turkish-controlled city of al-Bab in the eastern countryside of Syria’s Aleppo province.

The Free Syrian Army (FSA), backed by Turkish troops, took control of the town of al-Bab in 2017.

Turkish-controlled areas in Syria have been plagued by regular attacks on groups aligned with Turkey and indiscriminate bombings that have killed civilians. Infighting between Turkish-backed groups has also caused civilian casualties in these areas.