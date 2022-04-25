Iraqi Parliament concludes fact-finding committee on Erbil missile strike

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The fact-finding committee established by the Iraqi Parliament to investigate the Mar. 13 Iranian ballistic missile attack on Erbil has completed its investigation and called for compensation from Tehran.

Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Shakhawan told Kurdistan 24 that the committee condemned the attack and confirmed it had targeted a civilian house.

According to Abdulla, the committee demanded Iran compensate those affected by the attack. It stressed the importance of the Iraqi government taking all measures to prevent the recurrence of such attacks that violate Iraqi sovereignty.

The committee also noted that neither the Government of Iraq nor the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) was informed in advance of the attack.

On Sunday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein stated that Iran failed to send a delegation or present evidence justifying its pretext for firing missiles at Erbil.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) fired 12 ballistic missiles at Erbil on Mar. 13, claiming it was targeting a "strategic Zionist center" in the capital. However, the missiles destroyed a civilian house owned by a local businessman.

After that attack, the Kurdistan Region officials asked their Iraqi counterparts and international partners to launch an investigation into Tehran's "baseless" claims.

Iraq's investigations have not found any evidence supporting Iran's allegations that the Kurdistan Region hosted an Israeli spy center in Erbil.

