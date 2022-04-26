US and UK military officials discuss latest progress in Peshmerga reform

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Brigadier General Nabaz Salah, Head of Peshmerga Ministry's Directorate of Reform, on Tuesday met with US Colonel Patrick Douglas, the head of the office of the United States Security Coalition in the Kurdistan Region, and UK Defence Adviser David McKinley, Wing Commander from the British Consulate.

The Ministry of Peshmerga said in a Facebook post that the latest “progress in the reform process of the Ministry of Peshmerga was discussed.”

The Netherlands, the US, the UK, and Germany form the Multi-National Advisory Group (MNAG) that supports the project of establishing a modern, effective, affordable, and accountable Peshmerga force under the control of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

A project for a new military medical strategy was presented to the officials by the medical project team of the Ministry of Peshmerga.

& later col Douglas checked the English language test that was conducted today at the Language Center of the Reform Directorate, in collaboration with the Us Security Cooperation Office in the Kurdistan Region, for 18 officers and Peshmerga's. pic.twitter.com/lGeCHio6Em — Ministry of Peshmerga (@KRG_MOPE) April 26, 2022

Moreover, the Ministry of Peshmerga said in a tweet that Col. Douglas checked “the English language test that was conducted today at the Language Center of the Reform Directorate, in collaboration with the US Security Cooperation Office in the Kurdistan Region, for 18 officers.”

In previous meetings, US Colonel Douglas also reiterated the United States’ continued support for, and cooperation with, the Ministry of Peshmerga.

The Ministry of Peshmerga regularly receives assistance and advice from the US-led coalition against ISIS.

The assistance usually comes in the form of ammunition and vehicles provided through the US Department of Defense (DoD)-funded Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF) program.