Security

US and UK military officials discuss latest progress in Peshmerga reform

“The latest progress in the reform process of the Ministry of Peshmerga was discussed.”
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Peshmerga Brigadier General Nabaz Salah in a meeting with US Colonel Patrick Douglas and UK Defence Adviser David McKinley (Photo: Ministry of Peshmerga/Twitter).
Peshmerga Brigadier General Nabaz Salah in a meeting with US Colonel Patrick Douglas and UK Defence Adviser David McKinley (Photo: Ministry of Peshmerga/Twitter).
Kurdistan Coalition MNAG Peshmerga Peshmerga Reform Peshmerga unification CJTF-OIR UK US

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Brigadier General Nabaz Salah, Head of Peshmerga Ministry's Directorate of Reform, on Tuesday met with US Colonel Patrick Douglas, the head of the office of the United States Security Coalition in the Kurdistan Region, and UK Defence Adviser David McKinley, Wing Commander from the British Consulate.

The Ministry of Peshmerga said in a Facebook post that the latest “progress in the reform process of the Ministry of Peshmerga was discussed.”

The Netherlands, the US, the UK, and Germany form the Multi-National Advisory Group (MNAG) that supports the project of establishing a modern, effective, affordable, and accountable Peshmerga force under the control of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

A project for a new military medical strategy was presented to the officials by the medical project team of the Ministry of Peshmerga. 

Moreover, the Ministry of Peshmerga said in a tweet that Col. Douglas checked “the English language test that was conducted today at the Language Center of the Reform Directorate, in collaboration with the US Security Cooperation Office in the Kurdistan Region, for 18 officers.”

Read More: US military official discusses training and ISIS fight with Ministry of Peshmerga

In previous meetings, US Colonel Douglas also reiterated the United States’ continued support for, and cooperation with, the Ministry of Peshmerga.

The Ministry of Peshmerga regularly receives assistance and advice from the US-led coalition against ISIS. 

The assistance usually comes in the form of ammunition and vehicles provided through the US Department of Defense (DoD)-funded Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF) program.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive