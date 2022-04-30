SDF fighter killed in suspected ISIS attack in Deir al-Zor: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Two suspected ISIS gunmen shot and killed a member of the Deir al-Zor Military Council at a railway bridge in Al-Tikihi village, in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zor, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Thursday.

The Deir al-Zor Military Council is linked to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and only operates in Deir al-Zor.

On Apr. 17, ISIS spokesperson Abu Omar al-Muhajir claimed the group would avenge the killing of the previous ISIS leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Qurayshi, who was killed in February alongside his spokesperson Abu Hamza al-Qurashi.

Since then, ISIS has carried out several attacks in northeast Syria and Iraq, targeting partners of the US-led coalition, such as the Iraqi Army and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

On Wednesday, seven people were killed and four injured in an ISIS attack in Syria's Abu Khashab in the Deir al-Zor countryside.

Read More: 7 killed by ISIS attack in Deir al-Zor

Since early 2022, SOHR has documented 84 operations carried out by ISIS, including armed attacks and explosions, in areas controlled by Autonomous Administration of North-East Syria (AANES).

In these attacks, at least 65 people were killed, including 26 civilians and 39 members of SDF-linked security forces.