KRG representative attends conference on higher education in Germany

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The conference is organized by the Restart Organization and the Human Rights Organization in Germany, and goes over two days with eighteen European countries participating.

“I’m attending the conference representing the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research,” Mohammed Kalari said.

Kalari told Kurdistan 24’s correspondent that the conference focuses on how MENA can develop its higher education.

“We are here to focus on the quality of higher studies and listen to the useful research presented at the conference,” said Kalari. “We held important meetings on the sideline of the conference with our partners and had good conversations on quality in higher education.”

Kalari emphasized the need to prepare KRG graduates for the work-life, and give them the necessary knowledge and skills to perform well at their jobs.

Kalari told Kurdistan 24’s correspondent that “the KRG has a good connection with many of the world’s countries’ universities, including Germany.”

“We use that connection to develop our higher education and obtain exchange programs for our students,” he added.

The KRG ninth cabinet has been paying a lot of attention to developing the education sector and building a vast network of contacts with international universities.

“Our future, and our children’s future, requires serious reform and investment in our teachers, schools, and research,” KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said after his meeting with Britain’s Secretary of State for Education, Nadhim Zahawi, in April. “The UK can help — in vocational courses, training, and exchanges.”