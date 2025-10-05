PM Barzani: Teachers Give “Hope and Knowledge” to Kurdistan’s Youth

On World Teachers' Day, PM Masrour Barzani hailed educators for their "sacred duty," reinforcing his commitment to supporting them amidst major KRG reforms.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – On the occasion of World Teachers' Day, Kurdistan Region's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani extended his profound gratitude to the educators of the Kurdistan Region, commending them for their unwavering commitment to their "sacred duty." The message, delivered on Sunday, underscores a consistent theme of deep appreciation from the government's highest office, building upon a comprehensive vision for the education sector that the Prime Minister detailed just weeks earlier, where he praised teachers as the bedrock of the nation's future and outlined a series of transformative reforms aimed at building a modern, resilient, and patriotic educational system.

In a post on the social network 'X' on Sunday, Prime Minister Barzani specifically congratulated "the selfless and caring teachers of Kurdistan." He offered his thanks to teachers for their "continued efforts to provide hope and knowledge to the new generation."

Happy Teacher’s Day to the selfless and caring teachers of Kurdistan.



Thank you for your continued efforts to provide hope and knowledge to the new generation. — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) October 5, 2025

This concise but powerful acknowledgement comes as the region's vast educational apparatus is in full swing, with more than 1.8 million students having returned to classrooms for the new academic year. The process is managed by a massive workforce comprising over 148,000 permanent and contract teachers, alongside more than 33,000 employees, according to statistics from the Ministry of Education.

The Prime Minister's recent praise powerfully echoes the more extensive commendation he delivered on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, when he officially rang the bell to commence the 2025-2026 academic year.

Speaking at the Demdem School within the Zakho Independent Administration, he delivered a speech that was both a celebration of educational resilience and a strategic blueprint for the future. He made a point to address the immense challenges educators have faced, lauding their perseverance in the face of adversity.

"I extend my deep gratitude to our esteemed teachers who, despite all the obstacles, hardships, and salary delays, continued to teach," he stated. "Those patriotic, nationalist, and dedicated teachers have never allowed education to stop or for students to be deprived of education. I extend my great appreciation to those teachers, truly the example of dedicated and patriotic people are those teachers who, despite all those hardships, have continued again."

Looking ahead, he expressed a firm hope for a resolution to the crises and pledged the government's full support. "As the Regional Government, we will also be supportive and do everything in our power to, God willing, compensate them for their hard work," Prime Minister Barzani vowed, signaling a clear commitment to ensuring teachers receive their full rights.

A cornerstone of the Prime Minister's address during his visit to Zakho was the KRG's ambitious agenda for reforming and modernizing the education sector. He lauded the Ministry of Education for its significant strides, particularly the implementation of the "E-Parwarda" (E-Learning) system.

He described this digital transformation as a "historic achievement" that is "exemplary at the regional and Middle Eastern level." He explained, "The 'E-Parwarda' system that has been initiated is truly a historic achievement, as it has digitized a vast amount of educational data across the Kurdistan Region, making it available to teachers and officials. This will greatly facilitate decision-making based on scientific principles for whatever is needed in education and for their schools."

Alongside technological advancement, the government has embarked on a massive infrastructure program to improve the learning environment. "More than 200 schools have been built, and nearly 2,000 schools have been renovated across the Kurdistan Region," the Prime Minister stated in his speech.

KRG Minister of Education, Dr. Alan Hama Saeed, later clarified that during the ninth cabinet's term, 274 new schools have been built, creating 110,000 new places for students. Ministry spokesperson Saman Siwaili added that a total of 2,100 schools have been renovated, with 400 of those completed this year alone.

These efforts, which include a "school expansion" program to add classrooms to existing facilities, have successfully reduced the number of schools operating on an undesirable third shift to just 11 across the entire region.

In his appeal to the educational community, Prime Minister Barzani also emphasized the importance of instilling core values in the next generation. He called for a renewed focus on patriotism and environmental stewardship. "Our country is a beloved country, a sacred land. It is the land of our fighters, the land of the martyrs who shed their blood for it," he said passionately.

"I hope you will also protect this clean country. Teachers, it is necessary to make students understand the importance of environmental protection, as well as the importance of patriotism—that we and this land are inseparable." He concluded by calling for a classroom dynamic built on mutual respect, urging a "healthy and positive relationship between students and teachers, one based on affection and respect, not fear or compulsion."

As over 1.8 million public school students and an additional 154,000 in private institutions settle into their studies, they are part of an educational system undergoing profound and strategic change. The Prime Minister's consistent praise for their teachers is more than rhetoric; it is a recognition of their vital role in a nation-building project that sees education as the ultimate guarantor of a bright and prosperous future. With an unwavering belief that "these children will become leaders," the KRG is backing its words with historic investments in technology, infrastructure, and the human capital embodied by its dedicated educators.