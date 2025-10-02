Kurdish Youth Make History at QatarDebate Open BP Competition

For the first time, Kurdish youth represent Kurdistan at QatarDebate, showcasing their skills on an international stage with support from the Kurdistan Foundation.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — For the first time, two young debaters from the Kurdistan Region participated in the prestigious QatarDebate Open BP tournament, held on October 3–4, 2025, in Doha, Qatar.

The participation of Azia Khalid Hasan, 16, from Sulaimani, and Yara Herish Saeed, 17, from Erbil, was sponsored by the Kurdistan Foundation, highlighting an important step in showcasing the talents of Kurdish youth on an international stage.

Azia and Yara were selected to represent Kurdistan in a high-profile international competition that brings together young debaters from around the world.

Their involvement provides an opportunity to hone debating skills, engage with peers from different cultures, and gain exposure to global perspectives on pressing issues.

“This is a landmark moment for our youth,” read a press release from the Kurdistan Foundation. “Participation in QatarDebate not only strengthens the skills of our young debaters but also empowers them to build networks and confidence on an international scale."

The Kurdistan Foundation is a non-governmental organization dedicated to advancing social development, education, and youth empowerment in the Kurdistan Region. The foundation works to strengthen community engagement, foster leadership skills among young people, and promote Kurdistan’s presence in international forums.

By sponsoring initiatives such as the participation of Kurdish youth in the Qatar Debate, the foundation aims to provide opportunities for talent development, cross-cultural exchange, and global representation.

Founded in 2008, the QatarDebate Centre is the national debating organization of Qatar, established by the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development. The center aims to “enrich dialogue and empower minds”, equipping the next generation with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to explore issues from multiple perspectives.

Through partnerships with local and international organizations, QatarDebate hosts tournaments, workshops, and programs designed to foster critical thinking, leadership, and cross-cultural understanding.

The QatarDebate Open BP tournament is a cornerstone of these efforts, serving as a platform to develop youth leadership, critical thinking, and cross-cultural dialogue.

By participating in this event, Azia and Yara not only represent Kurdish talent on an international stage but also reinforce the Kurdistan Foundation’s mission to empower young people and promote regional visibility.

The involvement of Kurdish youth in such international competitions is expected to inspire peers across the region, promoting a culture of debate, analytical thinking, and leadership.

Events like these help cultivate a generation of young leaders who are prepared to engage thoughtfully with the world.