PM Barzani allocates over $5 million for thalassemia patients

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has decided to allocate more than $5 million for thalassemia patients to undergo bone marrow transplantation, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced in a statement on Thursday.

At least 100 thalassemia patients would benefit from the surgery abroad the sum will pay for, according to the KRG statement.

The statement added that each patient will receive approximately $55,000 for the treatment. The decision is part of the KRG’s stated agenda to “serve the Kurdistan Region’s people.”

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder that causes a patient’s body to produce low hemoglobin, which is vital for the function of red blood cells. Those suffering from the condition often experience a number of symptoms, most notably extreme fatigue.

More than 3,500 people in the Kurdistan Region suffer from thalassemia, over 900 of whom are in Erbil, according to figures from the Erbil Thalassemia Association.

Frequent blood transfusions are among the most common treatments for those suffering from moderate to severe forms of the disorder.

Known as hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT), bone marrow transplantation is the only available treatment that could potentially cure the condition.

International Thalassemia Day is a special day marked every May 8 to raise awareness of thalassemia, help those suffering from it, and commemorate those who have died.