One woman killed by suspected ISIS members in Syria's al-Hol camp

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Asayish found the body of a woman with gunshot wounds in the camp’s sewer, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Friday. ISIS affiliates were reportedly involved in the murder.

The SOHR said this was the fourth murder in the camp in May.

“This comes in light of the escalating ISIS cells’ activity in the camp, despite the security campaigns by security and military forces,” SOHR said.

Most of al-Hol's residents are Iraqis and Syrians. However, the camp also houses many foreign families thought to have ISIS links.

A recent Rojava Information Centre (RIC) report said that nine residents in the camp were killed in April, six of whom were Iraqis.

On May 12, the RIC tweeted that the Norwegian Refugee Council and other NGOs operating in al-Hol's fifth section, suspended their activities in the camp after attackers stormed the NRC office.