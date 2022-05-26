Security

SDF arrests 2 ISIS facilitators near Iraqi border

During the operation, the SDF seized weapons, documents, and tools. The US-led coalition provided air surveillance support.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Counter-terrorism HAT units of the SDF in northeastern Syria. (Photo: SDF)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Anti-terror units linked to local Syrian Kurdish-led Internal Security Forces, also known as Asayish, have arrested two suspected ISIS facilitators near the Iraqi border.

The suspects were part of an ISIS cell that transports improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to Hasakah and Deir al-Zor, the Coordination and Military Operations Center of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) tweeted on Wednesday. 

The official Twitter account of the CJTF-OIR (Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve), the US-led coalition against ISIS, also tweeted Thursday that the operation “disrupts and degrades Daesh’s (ISIS) ability to conduct attacks on civilian targets in Syria & Iraq, & throughout the region.”

The CJTF-OIR also said it is committed to enabling its SDF “partners’ success in the anti-Daesh fight.”

The SDF and the coalition regularly carry out such operations against ISIS to prevent the extremist group from making a resurgence in the region.

