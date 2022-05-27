SDF arrests local ISIS leader with coalition support

The SDF arrested a suspected local ISIS leader (Photo: SDF Coordination and Military Operations Center)

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced the arrest of a local ISIS leader in Deir al-Zor on Thursday.

“The detained individual was planning to carry out terrorist assaults, assassination, and attacks against civilians, security/military units, and tribe leaders,” said the SDF’s Coordination and Military Operations Center.

The SDF also said weapons and equipment were seized.

The official Twitter account of the CJTF-OIR (Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve), the US-led coalition against ISIS, said the success of the SDF and the US-led coalition against ISIS in northeast Syria this week “will impede the terrorists group’s ability to recruit members and finance its terrorist activities.”

Anti-terror units linked to local Syrian Kurdish-led Internal Security Forces (Asayish in Kurdish) arrested two suspected ISIS facilitators near the Iraqi border this week.

The SDF and the coalition regularly carry out such operations against ISIS to prevent the militant group from making a resurgence in the region. The number of ISIS attacks in northeast Syria has increased since the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in April.