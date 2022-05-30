Sweden intends to strengthen trade and investment relations with Kurdistan Region: Ambassador

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Swedish Ambassador to Iraq Jonas Loven said his country seeks more investment opportunities in the Kurdistan Region in several sectors.

Loven made the remark on Monday during a visit to the Kurdistan Region Investment Commission with a delegation where he met with its Chairman, Mohammed Shukri, to discuss the investment situation and ways to expand bilateral cooperation.

In a statement, Shukri said that the Kurdistan Region seeks more foreign investments, stressing the readiness of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to make it easy for foreign investors to invest.

"We want to see Swedish investment in Kurdistan," Shukri said.

In addition, the Swedish ambassador affirmed that his country has close relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, pointing out that Sweden seeks to strengthen its trade and investment relations due to the stability in the region.

The ambassador also called on the Kurdistan Investment Commission to make investment opportunities available in various sectors, noting that Swedish companies have good experience in the industrial, transportation, health, education, and agricultural technology sectors.

As part of efforts to broaden cooperation between Erbil and Stockholm, Swedish investors will visit the Kurdistan Region, and an investment delegation from the Kurdistan Region will visit Sweden.