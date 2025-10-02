Israel Intercepts Gaza-Bound Flotilla, Plans to Deport Activists

The so-called Global Sumud Flotilla, which set sail last month with around 45 vessels, was carrying international politicians, activists, and humanitarian campaigners—including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg—aiming to draw attention to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Israel announced on Thursday that it would deport dozens of pro-Palestinian activists detained from a Gaza-bound aid flotilla intercepted at sea, while stressing that none of the vessels had breached its long-standing maritime blockade on the coastal enclave.

The so-called Global Sumud Flotilla, which set sail last month with around 45 vessels, was carrying international politicians, activists, and humanitarian campaigners—including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg—aiming to draw attention to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The United Nations has recently warned that famine has taken hold in parts of the territory after nearly a year of war.

Since Wednesday, the Israeli navy has stopped vessel after vessel attempting to approach waters that Israel designates as part of its blockade. Thunberg’s boat was among those intercepted.

“None of the Hamas-Sumud provocation yachts has succeeded in its attempt to enter an active combat zone or breach the lawful naval blockade,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that the one remaining vessel at sea would also be prevented from approaching Gaza if it attempted to advance.

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis confirmed that 39 of the roughly 45 ships had been seized and were being escorted to the Israeli port of Ashdod. “All passengers are in good health. No violence has been exercised,” he told state broadcaster ERT.

Flotilla organizers, however, reported that live-streams and communication with some ships had been lost. They also said that 11 Greek nationals aboard had begun a hunger strike to protest what they called "illegal detention by Israeli authorities.”

Israel stated that the detained passengers would be deported to Europe, though it did not specify which countries would receive them. Its Foreign Ministry also shared images of Thunberg and other activists aboard one of the vessels, saying their transfer to Europe would be conducted “safely and peacefully.”

The Global Sumud Flotilla represents the latest international effort to challenge the blockade and highlight humanitarian needs in Gaza. Israel, meanwhile, continues to face mounting global pressure over the worsening conditions in the enclave, where aid agencies warn of widespread hunger, collapsing health services, and mass displacement.