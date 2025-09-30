KRG to Distribute July Salaries via MyAccount Program on Wednesday

According to the project team, more than 900,000 public employees have registered for MyAccount, the digital salary disbursement system designed to promote transparency and reduce reliance on cash payments.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced on Tuesday that public sector employees across the region will begin receiving their July salaries on Wednesday through the MyAccount program.

According to the project team, more than 900,000 public employees have registered for MyAccount, the digital salary disbursement system designed to promote transparency and reduce reliance on cash payments. Of this number, 501,500 employees will receive their salaries through the platform this month.

On Tuesday, 956.928 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $6.7 billion) were deposited into the Ministry of Finance’s account at the Central Bank of Iraq in Erbil, securing the funds for distribution.

The MyAccount initiative, launched by the KRG in partnership with private banks and financial institutions, is part of the government’s broader reform agenda aimed at modernizing the financial system, reducing corruption risks, and expanding access to banking services for public employees.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday received the MyAccount team to complete his personal registration under the KRG’s flagship financial inclusion program.

During the meeting, President Barzani expressed his full support for the initiative, commending the young professionals driving the project and highlighting its importance in modernizing the Region’s financial system.

The initiative’s impact extends far beyond simple administrative efficiency, reaching deep into the fabric of public life and directly enhancing other critical sectors, most notably education.

On August 17, KRG Minister of Education Alan Hama Saeed identified the MyAccount initiative as one of three key government projects that are fundamentally revolutionizing the education sector. He described the previous salary distribution system as archaic and fraught with risk, where a school principal and other staff members would have to physically collect large sums of cash from a bank.

"Previously, a school principal and two other people would have to visit the bank and bring salary money in a sack. If the money was short, it would create problems for them," the minister explained. The MyAccount initiative has eliminated this precarious and inefficient practice, empowering educators with financial autonomy and security. "But now, the teachers have their own account and receive the salary themselves," he noted, framing it as one of the most impactful projects for the dignity and professionalism of the teaching workforce.

The successful implementation of MyAccount is a testament to KRG's strategic planning and its commitment to meeting rigorous international standards.

The project adheres to strict financial regulations, excluding any sanctioned institutions, and requires participating banks to make substantial investments in their retail infrastructure, including the deployment of ATMs and Point of Sale (POS) devices, as well as enhancing customer service to ensure a seamless transition for all beneficiaries.

For further information, citizens are encouraged to visit the official website at this link or contact the dedicated service center at 1991.