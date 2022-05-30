Murders continue in Syria's al-Hol camp

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A female Iraqi refugee was found dead and dumped in a valley between the first and second sections of northeast Syria's infamous al-Hol camp, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Monday.

"The victim was found beheaded and shackled with marks of brutal torture on her body," the war monitor said.

SOHR said this is the sixth murder in Syria's al-Hol camp in May.

The first and second sections of al-Hol are primarily inhabited by Iraqi refugees living in the sprawling camp.

The majority of al-Hol's residents are Iraqis and Syrians. However, the camp also houses many foreign families thought to have ISIS links.

"As we said before, and as I said before and so many have, the situation in Al Hol is a disgrace for the 56,000 civilians living there, the vast majority of whom are women and children," United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths told the UN Security Council earlier this month.

Read More: 13 people killed in al-Hol camp in 2022: UN aid chief

"In fact, nearly 10,000 children and their mothers in the north-east are detained in prisons and prison-like camps," he added.

"We call once again on all member states involved to take urgent action and fulfill their responsibility to repatriate their citizens through all available routes," he concluded.