Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Accuses Pro-Israel Lobbies of Dragging US into ‘War of Choice’

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused pro-Israel lobbies of dragging the US into a “war of choice,” as Netanyahu warned Iran’s nuclear sites were nearing immunity and Trump signaled retaliation over the Riyadh embassy strike.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As regional tensions intensify, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused pro-Israel lobbying groups in the United States of bearing responsibility for what he described as the shedding of American blood, arguing that Washington has entered a war without justification to serve Israeli interests.

On Tuesday, Araghchi wrote on the social media platform X that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had effectively confirmed that what is now unfolding is “a war of choice” that the United States ignited at the request and in the interest of Tel Aviv.

He added that the world now knows the United States became involved solely to satisfy Israel, insisting that there had been no real threat from Iran. He described the alleged Iranian threat as a fabrication promoted by Iran’s opponents to create justification for attacks.

Araghchi placed responsibility for the bloodshed of American soldiers and Iranian citizens on what he called “Israel Firsters,” arguing that pro-Israel lobbies inside the United States shape political decisions and prioritize Israeli interests over US national security and the lives of American citizens. He said this has drawn Washington into what he described as a bloody and futile confrontation.

The Iranian foreign minister called on the American people to reclaim their country from those influences, stating that Americans deserve a better situation than the one they currently face.

His remarks come amid deepening escalation. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran had begun constructing new nuclear facilities that would soon become immune to attack.

“They started building new sites, new places, underground bunkers, that would make their ballistic missile programs and their atomic bomb programs immune within months,” Netanyahu said in an interview with Fox News.

“If no action was taken now, no action could be taken in the future.”

US President Donald Trump also suggested that Washington would retaliate “soon” after the US Embassy in Riyadh was struck by two suspected Iranian drones.

Speaking to the NewsNation network, Trump said: “You’ll find out soon,” when asked how the United States would respond.

The US Embassy confirmed that the drone attack caused “a limited fire and minor material damage,” and later issued a shelter-in-place notification for US citizens in Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dhahran.

According to Reuters, flames and thick black smoke rose over Riyadh after a powerful explosion was heard at the US Embassy compound. Reuters cited three informed sources who said a strong explosion was heard and flames were seen rising from the embassy in the early hours of Tuesday, with one source describing the fire as limited.

Reuters said it was not immediately able to verify the circumstances. A spokesperson for the US Embassy and the Saudi government’s media office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Two sources said black smoke was seen rising above Riyadh’s diplomatic quarter, which houses foreign diplomatic missions. AFP, citing four eyewitnesses, reported that two powerful explosions were heard, followed by heavy smoke over the area. One resident said: “We heard two explosions one after the other, then saw a large amount of smoke in the sky above the district.”

Two Saudi military sources told Reuters that air defense systems intercepted several drones in the diplomatic district, with one drone falling near the US Embassy in Riyadh. Israel’s Channel 12 reported that the attack on the diplomatic quarter was carried out using drones.

Araghchi’s statement adds a new layer of rhetoric to an already volatile confrontation, as accusations and warnings intensify across the region.