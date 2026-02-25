Turkish F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes After Takeoff, Pilot Killed

Defense Ministry Launches Investigation Following Fatal Incident

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — A Turkish F-16 fighter jet crashed shortly after takeoff early Wednesday, killing the pilot, according to state media citing Turkey’s Defense Ministry.

The aircraft departed from Balikesir at 12:56 a.m. local time (2156 GMT Tuesday), but radio contact and tracking data were lost soon after, the ministry reported through the official Anadolu Agency.

A search and rescue operation was promptly launched, and the wreckage of the jet was located. “Our pilot was martyred. The cause of the accident will be determined following an investigation by the crash examination team,” the ministry said, offering condolences to the pilot’s family.

The incident comes amid a series of recent crashes involving F-16 fighter jets, manufactured by US defense firm Lockheed Martin.

In November 2025, Turkey suspended flights by its C-130 cargo planes after one crashed in neighboring Georgia while returning from Azerbaijan, killing all 20 people on board.

Other F-16 crashes have been reported internationally. In January, a Taiwanese F-16 went down into the sea during a routine mission, and its pilot, who ejected offshore, was reported missing.

In August, a Polish F-16 crashed during rehearsal for an air show, resulting in the death of its pilot.

The Turkish Defense Ministry has pledged a full investigation to determine the cause of the crash and said safety measures will be reviewed to prevent future accidents.