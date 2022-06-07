Iraqi parliament to convene Wednesday for voting on food security bill

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi parliament will convene on Wednesday to vote on the Emergency Support for Food Security and Development bill.

On Tuesday, the parliament's media office published Wednesday's agenda, which revealed that the parliament will hold a session at 11 am solely dedicated to voting on the Emergency Support for Food Security and Development bill.

The call for holding this session follows the parliament's finance committee meeting on Tuesday, where the committee members unanimously voted for all the bill's articles.

On Monday, the deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Shakhawan Abdullah, held a meeting with the heads of the Kurdish blocs in parliament to discuss the bill.

Following the meeting, Abdullah's media office announced that the Kurdish blocs are on the same page about not voting for some of the bill's articles that they believe might cause corruption.

Last week the parliament held the second reading of the bill.

On May 15, the top court ruled against passing the draft bill. The court's decision sparked many angry reactions among the political elite and the Iraqi people on social media.

The draft bill is supported by the Saving the Homeland coalition of the Sadrist Movement, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), and Sunni Al-Siyada Alliance. It is opposed by the Shiite Coordination Framework (SCF), which is made up of Iran-backed Shiite political parties.