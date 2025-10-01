Iraq Endorses Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan

Iraq has endorsed President Trump's Gaza peace plan, welcoming its call for an immediate ceasefire, reconstruction, and prevention of Palestinian displacement. The announcement follows similar support from KRI President Nechirvan Barzani as Hamas reviews the proposal under a tight deadline.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday, that it welcomes the initiative presented by U.S. President Donald Trump to end the ongoing war in Gaza. In its official statement, the ministry commended the proposals included in the American plan, particularly the immediate ceasefire, the reconstruction of Gaza, and the prevention of further displacement of Palestinians. It underscored that no steps should be allowed that would lead to the annexation of Gaza’s western coast by Israel.

The ministry expressed hope that the initiative would bring an end to the suffering of the Palestinian people, ensure the delivery of humanitarian assistance without conditions, and prevent any attempt to forcibly displace residents of the besieged enclave.

On Sep. 30, 2025, President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani expressed his support for the American initiative in a post on X. “I welcome President @realDonaldTrump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict and commend his leadership. I encourage all parties to engage constructively in dialogue and demonstrate the spirit of compromise in the interest of achieving lasting peace, security, and prosperity for the people of the region,” Barzani wrote.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a stark warning to Hamas, stating that the militant group would “pay in hell” if it failed to accept his plan within days. Speaking before U.S. generals and admirals in Quantico, Virginia, Trump declared: “We have one signature that we need, and that signature will pay in hell if they don’t sign. I hope they sign for their own good and create something really great.”

He confirmed that Hamas had “three or four days” to issue its response. The plan demands that Hamas disarm, release all hostages within 72 hours, and agree to a phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. It also establishes a transitional authority to be headed by Trump himself, while stipulating that Hamas militants would have no role in any future governance of the territory. Amnesty would be offered only to those members who renounce violence and commit to peaceful coexistence.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking in Washington, announced his government’s support for the plan but cautioned that the Israeli military “will finish the mission” if Hamas fails to accept its terms.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged “all parties” to commit to the American plan, describing it as crucial for achieving an immediate and permanent ceasefire. His spokesman, Farhan Haq, stressed the urgency of the situation: “It is now crucial that all parties commit to an agreement and its implementation… He once again reiterates his call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire.”

In Doha, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that talks were underway on Tuesday evening with delegations from Hamas, Turkey, and Egypt to discuss Trump’s proposal. Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said that the Hamas negotiating delegation had promised to study the plan “responsibly.” He added: “It is still too early to speak of responses, but we are truly optimistic that this plan is a comprehensive plan.” Another meeting with Turkish participation was scheduled later in the evening, highlighting the importance of regional coordination.

A Palestinian official close to Hamas confirmed to the Palestinian Press Agency that the group’s leadership had begun deliberations, both within its internal structures and in consultation with other Palestinian factions.

Qatar, which continues to mediate in the conflict alongside the United States and Egypt, reiterated its readiness to push for an end to the war. This pledge came despite heightened tensions following an Israeli airstrike on Qatari soil earlier this month, an incident for which Israel later issued an apology.

The Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict was officially unveiled on Monday, during a joint press conference held by President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu in Washington. The White House released the full 20-point document, outlining a roadmap for immediate ceasefire, humanitarian assistance, reconstruction, transitional governance, and eventual Palestinian statehood.

According to the complete text released by the White House, the plan is structured as follows:

Gaza will be transformed into a deradicalized, terror-free zone, redeveloped for the benefit of its people, who have suffered immense devastation. If both sides accept, the war will end immediately, with Israel withdrawing to an agreed line to prepare for the release of hostages. During this period, all military operations, including aerial and artillery bombardment, will cease, and battle lines will remain frozen until a staged withdrawal is completed.

Within 72 hours of Israel’s acceptance, all hostages—alive or deceased—will be returned. Following this, Israel will release 250 prisoners serving life sentences and 1,700 Gazans detained after October 7, 2023, including all women and children. For every Israeli hostage whose remains are returned, Israel will release the remains of 15 deceased Gazans.

Hamas members who renounce violence and decommission their weapons will receive amnesty, while those wishing to leave Gaza will be granted safe passage to other countries. Immediate humanitarian aid will flow into Gaza, covering critical infrastructure such as water, electricity, sewage, hospitals, bakeries, and rubble removal. The Rafah crossing will reopen under the January 19, 2025 humanitarian framework. Aid distribution will be overseen by the United Nations, the Red Crescent, and other international institutions independent of both parties.

Gaza will be administered temporarily by a technocratic Palestinian committee, under the supervision of an international transitional body called the “Board of Peace,” chaired by Trump and including international leaders such as former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. This body will oversee redevelopment until the Palestinian Authority completes reforms and assumes control.

The plan also includes the creation of a Trump-led economic development strategy for Gaza, a special economic zone, and preferential trade mechanisms to stimulate growth. No resident will be forced to leave Gaza, and those who depart voluntarily may return.

All tunnels, weapons factories, and military infrastructure will be dismantled, with independent monitors ensuring compliance. Regional guarantors will oversee the process, ensuring that Gaza poses no threat to its neighbors.

An International Stabilization Force (ISF) will be deployed to train Palestinian police, secure borders with the cooperation of Jordan and Egypt, prevent arms smuggling, and facilitate reconstruction. Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza but will progressively withdraw forces, maintaining only a security perimeter until Gaza is fully stabilized.

If Hamas rejects the plan, the outlined measures, including humanitarian aid and reconstruction, will proceed in areas cleared of “terror infrastructure.” The plan also envisions interfaith dialogue, a credible pathway to Palestinian statehood once reforms are completed, and a U.S.-brokered dialogue between Israel and Palestinians to achieve long-term coexistence.