KRG’s MyAccount Program Reaches Major Milestone with Over Half a Million Users

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday announced a major milestone for the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) MyAccount program, with more than half a million civil servants and pensioners now receiving their salaries digitally through participating banks.

Launched in 2023, the MyAccount financial inclusion initiative has significantly expanded banking access in the Kurdistan Region. According to the Prime Minister Barzani, the bankable population has grown from less than 5% to more than 15% today, while banks have been encouraged to expand their retail services, increase branch and ATM networks, and enhance customer service.

“Deposits in participating banks have steadily increased — enabling loans to individuals and businesses,” Barzani said, adding that more than $3 billion has been processed through the system so far. This development, he noted, has not only created new jobs in the financial services sector but also facilitated greater access to credit, which is essential for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups.

The program has also streamlined government payroll processes, speeding up disbursements and enhancing transparency in public salary payments.

Looking ahead, the KRG aims to increase financial inclusion to more than 50% of the population by the end of 2028.

“This is an important milestone — but much more work lies ahead,” Barzani emphasized. “We will continue to ensure the public benefits from secure and modern banking, in line with the 9th cabinet agenda.”

The MyAccount initiative, launched by the KRG in partnership with private banks and financial institutions, is part of the government’s broader reform agenda aimed at modernizing the financial system, reducing corruption risks, and expanding access to banking services for public employees.

The initiative’s impact extends far beyond simple administrative efficiency, reaching deep into the fabric of public life and directly enhancing other critical sectors, most notably education.

The successful implementation of MyAccount is a testament to KRG's strategic planning and its commitment to meeting rigorous international standards.

The project adheres to strict financial regulations, excluding any sanctioned institutions, and requires participating banks to make substantial investments in their retail infrastructure, including the deployment of ATMs and Point of Sale (POS) devices, as well as enhancing customer service to ensure a seamless transition for all beneficiaries.

For further information, citizens are encouraged to visit the official website at this link or contact the dedicated service center at 1991.