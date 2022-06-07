Kurdistan Racing Team to participate in the Spa 24 Hours race in Belgium

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Spanish-Kurdish race car driver Isaac Tutumlu told Kurdistan 24 that Kurdistan will be represented for the first time in the Spa 24 hours race which is attended by over 100,000 people in Belgium by the end of July.

28-31 July 2022, the Kurdistan Racing Team will participate in the enduring race for cars held annually since 1924 at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium.

“We are very happy to inform you that we are going to race the Spa 24 hours, which is the most important endurance race in the world for the GT3 class,” said Tutumlu.

“It will be a very big event. We expect to have more than 100.000 people and it will be the first time that Kurdistan is represented in the race and having the Kurdistan flag on the car!” he added.

Nevertheless, Tutumlu said the race will be a tough challenge. “We are looking forward to the race and try to have a very good result, even though it will be tough because the grid will be of more than 60 cars from 10 different brands (Ferrari, McLaren, Porsche, Audi, Lexus, Mercedes, Aston, Martin and Lamborghini which we will race with it).”

Tutumlu, a professional Catalan-Kurdish race car driver, made a comeback this year to the GT3 scene with the Kurdistan Racing Team after he took two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in which he focused on other professional commitments such as representing football players.

