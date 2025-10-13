Verbal Duel Intensifies Before Iraq–Saudi Arabia Do-or-Die Qualifier

Iraq and Saudi Arabia face a decisive World Cup qualifier, with coaches Arnold and Renard engaging in a war of words, with everything on the line in Jeddah.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a high-stakes clash charged with the electric tension of a World Cup final, the coaches of Iraq and Saudi Arabia have engaged in a compelling war of words, each seeking to frame the narrative and seize the psychological advantage ahead of their decisive qualifying match in Jeddah on Tuesday.

For Iraq and their Australian coach, Graham Arnold, the path to the 2026 World Cup is a narrow and treacherous one that requires nothing short of a victory. For Saudi Arabia and their French tactician, Hervé Renard, a draw will suffice, but the immense pressure of playing at home has led him to declare the encounter the "most important match of my life."

As the two nations prepare to collide at the Al-Inma stadium, the stage is set for a dramatic, do-or-die battle where a single moment—a flash of brilliance or a referee's red card—could define the dreams of two nations.

The stakes could not be higher. Tuesday's match is the final hurdle in the World Cup qualification playoffs. A win for Iraq would secure their direct passage to the 2026 tournament, a dream that has captivated the nation.

For Saudi Arabia, the home team, the equation is simpler but no less pressure-filled: a win or a draw will see them through. It is this very equation that has become the central focus of the psychological battle being waged by the two coaches in their pre-match press conferences on Monday.

Iraqi coach Graham Arnold, who has enjoyed a successful start to his tenure with four wins and only one loss in five matches, has masterfully and repeatedly worked to shift the burden of expectation onto the shoulders of his opponents.

He has painted a picture of a relaxed and confident Iraqi squad, ready to play with freedom, while portraying the Saudi team as a side buckling under the weight of immense internal and external pressure. "We do not feel any pressure, we laugh more," Arnold announced in his press conference.

"The pressure is on Saudi Arabia, not us, because they have two ways to reach the World Cup, they can advance by winning or by drawing, but the pressure of the fans, the media, and even the pressure of FIFA is on them."

This has been a consistent theme from the Australian coach. After Iraq's crucial, hard-fought 1-0 victory over Indonesia in their previous qualifier, Arnold had already begun to lay the groundwork for this narrative.

"I think this time all the pressure will be on the Saudi national team," he had said, noting that the Saudis, who had five days to prepare, had the "luxury" of watching Iraq's match from their hotel. "I am sure our players are thinking about that issue because a country like Saudi Arabia, with all that pressure on its players, will undoubtedly be difficult to play against, but I have full confidence in my players."

That confidence has been significantly bolstered by a major piece of good news for the Lions of Mesopotamia. Arnold confirmed that his star striker and the team's top scorer, Aymen Hussein, has successfully recovered from the injury that kept him out of the Indonesia match and will be ready to face Saudi Arabia.

"I am happy with Aymen's return," the coach stated, before offering a piece of personal praise that spoke to the player's intelligence and character: "and that player will even become a good coach in the future." The return of such a pivotal player for a match of this magnitude is a massive morale boost for the Iraqi squad and its fans.

Arnold also singled out another player who has captured his admiration, the young and talented Zidane Iqbal.

"I am impressed with Zidane Iqbal, he is an interesting player," Arnold said. "His playing time is organized, but he delivers the best performance in the shortest amount of time, he has good quality, and all the players will be ready for this match."

His praise for Iqbal, both in Monday's press conference and after the Indonesia match, signals the emergence of a new creative force in the Iraqi midfield, one that could be key to unlocking the Saudi defense.

While exuding confidence, Arnold did betray a single note of anxiety, a fear that an external factor could derail his team's chances.

"I have great respect for Saudi Arabia, they have a good coach," he acknowledged, "but I hope the referee of the match does not take his red card out of his pocket against us." This comment, a subtle but clear message to the match officials, highlights the fine margins on which such a decisive game will be played and the potential for a single controversial decision to have an outsized impact.

In the Saudi camp, meanwhile, coach Hervé Renard has adopted a dramatically different but equally potent psychological approach. Rather than deflecting the pressure, he has embraced it, framing the match in the most epic and personal terms possible to galvanize his team and the nation.

"Tomorrow's match for them is like a do-or-die match," Renard declared in his own press conference. He then made a stunning personal admission: "This match is the most important match of my life, and after the match, I will tell you why I am saying this."

He made it clear that his team would not be playing for the draw that would be sufficient for qualification. "We will not be satisfied with any other result than winning," he stated.

Renard, who returned to coach the Saudi national team and has recorded 7 wins, 6 losses, and 4 draws in 17 matches, explained that this very challenge is what fuels him.

"I am very fond of challenges and obstacles, and this will be a good motivator to cut the ticket for the 2026 World Cup," he said. His confidence is rooted in the experienced core of his team. "I am happy that in my team I have several experienced players, the most prominent of whom are (Saleh Al-Shehri, Salem Al-Dawsari, and Hassan Tambakti). We work calmly with those players for victory against Iraq."

The French coach is also banking on the power of history and the formidable atmosphere of a home crowd in Jeddah. He is actively seeking to replicate the scenarios of past qualifying campaigns where Saudi Arabia secured crucial, high-pressure victories on home soil.

"We want to repeat the same scenario when we beat Japan in this stadium in the qualifiers to reach the 2018 World Cup," he recalled. "Again, in the qualifying matches, we beat Australia and advanced to the 2022 World Cup." By invoking these powerful memories, Renard is attempting to build an aura of invincibility around his team and the Al-Inma stadium.

Both coaches are preparing for a tactical battle. Arnold has already signaled his intent to adapt, stating, "My lineup this time will be different from the Indonesia lineup," a clear indication that he has a specific game plan tailored to counter Saudi Arabia's strengths. Renard, for his part, has stressed that his team understands "well the level and quality of the players of the Iraqi national team."

As the final countdown to Tuesday's kickoff begins, the hopes of an entire nation rest on the shoulders of Graham Arnold and his players. The coach has made it clear that he understands the weight of this dream.

"We all know that advancing to the World Cup is a dream, not only for you journalists but for all the Iraqi people," he said after the Indonesia match. "We will also make every effort to achieve our dream."

He has called on the Iraqi fans to provide their unwavering psychological support, to give the players the confidence they need for what he has described as a "final." The stage is now set for a titanic struggle, a match where tactics, talent, and sheer willpower will decide who punches their ticket to the greatest show on Earth.