Erbil Hosts 2025 Kurdistan Arabian Horse Beauty Championship

Erbil hosted the seventh Kurdistan Arabian Horse Beauty Championship, with 80 purebreds competing. The event highlights the breed's cultural significance and showcases the region's growing equestrian tourism sector, supported by the Kurdistan Regional Government.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Under the gleaming skies of Erbil, elegance and tradition converged once again as the Kurdistan Arabian Horse Beauty Championship 2025 unfolded at the Erbil International Equestrian Club, marking its seventh consecutive edition. The event brought together dozens of breeders, riders, and horse enthusiasts from across the Kurdistan Region, all united by their shared reverence for the Arabian horse—an enduring symbol of nobility, endurance, and grace.

Renowned as one of Kurdistan’s most anticipated annual equestrian spectacles, the championship showcases the finest examples of purebred Arabian horses, evaluated by international judges under strict criteria encompassing head and neck structure, body symmetry, leg soundness, and overall movement and elegance. Over the course of two days, 80 horses from various age categories competed for the coveted title of “Most Beautiful Arabian Horse in Kurdistan.”

The winning horse is honored not only for its physical perfection but also for the authenticity of its lineage—representing a heritage deeply rooted in the cultural and historical identity of the region.

Among the most dedicated participants this year were Zryan Talat and her husband, who entered 12 purebred Arabian horses into competition. Having claimed first place last year, they expressed their hopes of repeating their success. “Horses are not just a hobby for us,” Zryan said with evident pride. “They are friends, companions, and a true passion. Last year, we won the top title, and we hope to achieve it again this year.”

Shayma Najmaddin, another participant, described her deep affection for horses: “I love horses because they are intelligent and affectionate creatures. We won first place in the previous championship, and this year’s participation means so much to me.”

For Mohammad Azizi, the competition represents more than sport—it is an art form. “It’s like a beauty pageant for Arabian horses,” he said with a smile. “Much like human beauty contests, it highlights natural charm and authenticity. Every year, it becomes more refined, more dazzling, and more competitive.”

Zryan Talat later confirmed that her ten-month-old Arabian colt, from a pure ancestral bloodline, won first place in its category. “He was the youngest but also the most graceful,” she said proudly. “His movement, the harmony of his form, and the beauty of his head and neck distinguished him from all competitors—he truly earned the golden prize.”

Erbil has increasingly cemented its status as the equestrian capital of Kurdistan, with the International Equestrian Club serving as a hub for horse breeding, training, and regional championships. The annual beauty competition has grown into a symbol of Kurdistan’s cultural pride, attracting breeders and audiences from across the Middle East and beyond.

The championship not only preserves the centuries-old Kurdish and Arab equestrian tradition, but also reflects the modern renaissance of equestrian sports under the Kurdistan Regional Government’s growing investment in culture, tourism, and heritage preservation.

As the event concluded, the rhythmic steps of the horses, shimmering under Erbil’s autumn sun, echoed a timeless message — that beauty, tradition, and freedom remain inseparable in the land where the spirit of the Arabian horse continues to run eternal.