Iraq records 15 Crimean-Congo fever in one month

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In one month, the Iraqi authorities have recorded an uptick of 15 deaths due to the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, according to the latest figures.

Last month, 12 people died due to the virus that usually transmits from infected animals to human beings via ticks, the official figures indicated.

The country has now 27 deaths, marking a sharp increase in fatalities, according to figures released by the Iraqi Health Ministry’s spokesperson Saif Al-Badr.

According to the Iraqi official, Iraq has recorded seven new cases of the disease across the country Since Friday. The total infections stand at 162 cases.

The Kurdistan Region announced its first death due to the disease on Saturday.

This year’s infections of the disease are unprecedented and have caused concern among health officials, as Iraq used to record a few cases only in the previous years.

The Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture identifies four factors that have driven the cases upward on Saturday. the random livestock slaughtering practices, veterinary, staff carrying out spraying poor hygiene at livestock sheds and reduced working hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dhi Qar province in southern Iraq is the heaviest hit city by the disease, according to health officials.

After being infected with the virus, a range of symptoms appears including high fever and internal and external bleeding. The incubation period is usually five to six days.

Most of those that have tested positive for the virus are butchers and livestock breeders.

Edited by NA