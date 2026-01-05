KDP, PUK Parliament Factions Meet in Baghdad to Align on Upcoming Presidential Election

Kurdish parliamentary blocs discuss coordination and potential joint candidates ahead of Iraq’s presidential vote.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdish parliamentary factions—Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK)—on Monday held a joint meeting at the Iraqi parliament in Baghdad, ahead of the country’s upcoming presidential election.

The KDP parliamentary bloc welcomed the PUK faction in the KDP's office in the Iraqi parliament building, marking a public step toward consensus between the two leading Kurdish political parties.

Shakhawan Abdullah, head of the KDP parliamentary faction, and his PUK counterpart, Harem Kamal Agha, discussed coordination and potential joint candidates for the presidency.

Following the meeting, Sherwan Doberdani, a KDP MP, told Kurdistan24 that the meeting aimed to prevent disputes between Kurdish parties in Baghdad and emphasized that all Kurdish factions, especially the KDP and PUK, must work together to protect the constitutional rights and political representation of the Kurdish people.

“The unity of Kurdish MPs is crucial to ensure fair representation and safeguard the Kurdistan Region’s interests,” he said.

Shervan Doberdani emphasized that both KDP and PUK leaders agreed not to allow internal disputes within the Kurdistan Region to spill over into Baghdad.

According to the KDP MP, the party will await the PUK’s decision on its nominee before formally announcing its position, while emphasizing that MPs from other factions—especially Shiite groups—should also support a unified Kurdish candidate for the presidency.

The coordination comes as Iraq prepares to elect its new president following the submission of candidate applications. The official window for presidential candidates closes at 3:00 PM on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, with more than 45 individuals having registered so far.

Current President Latif Rashid has already submitted his resume, signaling possible interest in re-election.

In a recent party leadership meeting, the KDP decided to consult with all political groups to nominate a unified Kurdish candidate for the presidency. Party officials emphasized that MPs from other factions are also expected to agree to a joint Kurdish nominee.

Under Article 72 of the Iraqi Constitution, the newly formed parliamentary presidency must conduct the presidential election within 30 days. The process involves a first round of voting, requiring a two-thirds majority (219 votes) out of the total 329 MPs to elect a president.

If no candidate achieves the required votes, a second round is held between the top two candidates, with the one receiving the most votes declared president.

The elected president, according to Iraq’s political conventions, is traditionally a Kurdish representative, serving as a guardian of the constitution and territorial integrity. The presidential term is four years, with the possibility of one renewal.

This week’s meetings and coordination between Kurdish factions highlight the strategic role of Kurdish MPs in shaping Iraq’s next presidency, ensuring that Kurdish interests remain a central factor in Baghdad’s political landscape.

The new parliament has already elected its leadership for the sixth legislative term, with Haibat Halbousi as speaker, Adnan Feyhan as first deputy, and KDP's Farhad Atroushi as second deputy, setting the stage for the upcoming presidential vote.