Baghdad Municipality Reports Cull of Over 19,000 Stray Dogs

Baghdad Municipality culled 19,386 stray dogs in 11 months amid public outcry over a resident's rabies death, sparking criticism of safety and treatment protocols.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Baghdad Mayoralty has released comprehensive data detailing a massive, nearly year-long operation aimed at curbing the proliferation of stray dogs across the Iraqi capital, revealing that municipal forces have exterminated more than 19,000 animals in the first 11 months of 2025.

The announcement comes against a backdrop of intensifying public anger and scrutiny following the death of a local resident from rabies, an incident that has cast a spotlight on both the prevalence of the animals and the efficacy of the city’s health and safety protocols.

In a formal disclosure regarding the city's efforts to manage the stray population, the Baghdad Mayoralty confirmed the execution of a series of intensive campaigns that have been ongoing since the beginning of the current year.

The municipality’s data paints a picture of a relentless, semi-daily operational tempo undertaken by city workers to address what officials describe as increasing numbers of strays in residential and commercial areas.

Oday Al-Jandil, the spokesman for the Baghdad Mayoralty, provided a granular breakdown of the operations in a press statement.

According to Al-Jandil, municipal departments executed a total of 1,562 distinct campaigns between January 1 and November 30, 2025. The cumulative result of these operations was the killing of 19,386 stray dogs throughout various districts of the capital.

The sheer volume of the cull reflects the magnitude of the issue as perceived by city administrators, who have mobilized significant resources to address the situation.

Al-Jandil elaborated on the logistical framework supporting these operations, describing a coordinated inter-agency effort designed to systematize the extermination process.

He stated that the Mayoralty is continuing these operations through its various municipal formations, working in close coordination with the Ministry of Interior and the Veterinary Department. This collaboration is intended to ensure that the campaigns are conducted with a degree of oversight and specific operational support.

To facilitate the large-scale cull, the municipality has had to manage a complex supply chain and personnel roster. The spokesman pointed out that the city has focused on the provision and purchase of the necessary cartridges required to execute the campaigns effectively.

Furthermore, the operations rely on the recruitment of specialized marksmen, a detail that underscores the lethal nature of the control measures. To maintain adherence to protocol, Al-Jandil noted that the municipality ensures the presence of representatives from the Veterinary Department during the execution of these campaigns.

The disposal of the animals follows a specific environmental protocol, according to the Mayoralty.

Al-Jandil confirmed that the Environment and Solid Waste Divisions within the municipal departments are tasked with these duties on a semi-daily basis.

He indicated that the operations are designed to follow health and environmental procedures, with the carcasses of the dead dogs being removed from the streets and transported to designated sanitary landfills located in the Nibai and Nahrawan areas. These measures are purportedly aimed at preventing secondary health risks associated with the decomposing remains.

Despite the scale of the government’s response and the extermination of thousands of animals, the effectiveness of the city’s strategy has been called into question by a tragic incident that has stirred the ire of citizens across Baghdad.

The death of a young man identified as Hamza, a resident of the capital, has become a focal point for public frustration. Hamza passed away after contracting rabies following a bite from a rabid dog, a fatality that has fueled a debate regarding public safety and medical preparedness.

The circumstances surrounding Hamza's death, as detailed by his relatives and reported by local media, have raised alarming questions about the nature of the disease and the medical response.

Relatives mentioned that symptoms appeared on the young man 40 days after the initial injury.

Crucially, the family stated that these symptoms manifested despite Hamza having received the necessary treatment following the bite, a detail that has prompted widespread concern regarding the efficacy of the treatment protocols currently followed for such cases.

As the infection progressed, Hamza’s condition deteriorated rapidly. His relatives reported that his food intake decreased significantly, and in the days immediately preceding his death, he suffered from hysterical fits upon seeing water—a classic and terrifying symptom of advanced rabies known as hydrophobia.

The timeline and the failure of medical intervention to save his life have resonated deeply with the public.

Iraqi society has reacted strongly to the incident, with backlash visible through local media outlets and across social media pages.

The discourse has moved beyond simple grief to encompass a broader critique of the authorities. The incident has raised serious questions regarding the effectiveness of treatment protocols available to citizens who fall victim to dog bites.

Furthermore, there is widespread criticism regarding the preventative measures taken to combat the spread of stray dogs.

Despite the Mayoralty’s statistics showing the removal of over 19,000 dogs, residents argue that stray animals remain noticeably prevalent in many areas of the capital, suggesting that the current rate of extermination may not be keeping pace with the population growth of the animals.

In his statement, Al-Jandil acknowledged the "increasing numbers of stray dogs" as the primary driver for the Environment and Solid Waste Divisions continuing their tasks.

However, the juxtaposition of the government’s figures with the visible presence of street dogs and the fatal consequences of the rabies outbreak suggests a gap between official enforcement actions and the reality on the ground.

The Mayoralty has reiterated its commitment to continuing the operations.

By highlighting the coordination with the Ministry of Interior and the ongoing procurement of ammunition and specialized personnel, city officials appear to be signaling that the lethal control campaigns will remain the primary tool for managing the stray population for the foreseeable future.

However, for the residents of Baghdad, the statistics provided by the municipality offer little comfort in the wake of a preventable tragedy, as the debate shifts toward the quality of medical care and the tangible safety of the city’s streets.