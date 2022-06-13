Kurdistan Region President concerned about political developments in Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani expressed his concern about the latest political developments in Iraq on Monday.

"We are following the latest political developments in Iraq with concern," President Barzani tweeted.

He expressed his hope that there would be no turmoil in the country and said that Iraq's parliament should represent all Iraqis. He also called for unity among the Kurdish political parties.

Iraqi politics entered a new turning point on Sunday when all 73 Sadrist members of parliament resigned under the instruction of their leader, Muqtada al-Sadr.

The decision came amidst a long-standing stalemate over government formation that has endured for over seven months since the October 2021 parliamentary elections.

Iraqi Speaker of Parliament Mohammed al-Halbousi "reluctantly" accepted the resignations of the Sadrist MPs on Sunday.

The Sadrist Movement won 73 parliament seats in the October election.

The political dispute between the parties hindered the parliament's election of Iraq's next president and the formation of the next government.

Sadr was allied with the Al-Siyada Alliance, the largest Sunni parliamentary bloc in parliament, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the largest party in the Kurdistan Region. Their tripartite coalition was called Saving the Homeland. Its primary opponents were the Shiite Coordination Framework, which consisted primarily of Iran-backed political parties.