US will continue supporting its 'important partner' the Kurdistan Region: New Ambassador to Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The new Ambassador of the United States to Iraq, Alina L. Romanowski, reiterated that Washington would continue supporting its "important partner" the Kurdistan Region during a meeting with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday.

In the meeting, attended by the US Consul General to Erbil Robert Palladino, Prime Minister Barzani briefed the top diplomat about his cabinet's reform progress, particularly the diversification of the autonomous region's economy, according to the statement.

Barzani congratulated Romanowski on her new post and expressed his hope that she could help further develop bilateral relations between Erbil and Washington.

It was the new ambassador's first official visit to the Kurdistan Region since she was appointed to the position in late May.

On relations between Erbil and Baghdad, Prime Minister Barzani said the issues with the Iraqi government are not merely over oil and gas, adding the Kurdistan Region is constitutionally recognized and should be treated as such by Baghdad.

Romanowski said Erbil and Baghdad are "vital parts" of US foreign policy as she stressed the need to form a new Iraqi government that meets the people's expectations and maintains a close relationship with the international community.

Earlier on Thursday, Romanowski also met with the President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani.