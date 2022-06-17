Turkish drone kills 4 in Kurdistan Region: Kurdish CT 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Four were killed when a Turkish drone targeted a vehicle belonging to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Kalar early Friday, the Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) of the Kurdistan Region's Security Council (KRSC) said in a statement.

Five people were in the car when it was targeted by the Turkish drone near the city's silo. Four were killed, and the other was wounded, according to the CTD statement.

The directorate did not elaborate on the identities of the causalities.

Footage submitted to Kurdistan 24 showed the burning vehicle surrounded by security forces.

On Friday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense said that Turkish armed forces killed six PKK militants as part of its ongoing Claw-Lock operation against the PKK in the Kurdistan Region.

On Wednesday, a Turkish drone strike on Snuny in the Yezidi-majority town of Sinjar killed at least five people, including a 12-year-old boy in a nearby shop. The CTD said the strike targeted a PKK headquarters.

Turkey has not claimed responsibility for either the Kalar or Sinjar strike as of writing.

Over 40,000 people have been killed since the Turkish-PKK conflict began in 1984.

Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) officials regularly call on the warring sides to take their fight away from the populated areas as it endangers the security and livelihoods of civilians.