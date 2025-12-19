Iran denounces US restrictions on diplomats in New York as illegal and hostile

Iran condemned US restrictions on its diplomats in New York as illegal and hostile, accusing Washington of violating international law and politicizing the UN, amid frozen diplomacy following US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran has sharply criticized recent US measures restricting the activities of its diplomats in New York and at the United Nations headquarters, describing the decision as illegal, hostile, and contrary to international norms governing diplomatic relations.

In a statement, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Washington’s continued pressure on Iranian diplomats in New York violates “all international principles and laws,” arguing that such actions amount to hostile provocation and an infringement on the rights of the Iranian people.

The ministry said US behavior has escalated to what it described as “hostile agitation” aimed directly at Iran’s diplomatic presence, stressing that these restrictions undermine the fundamental legal framework that governs the work of diplomatic missions at the United Nations.

According to the statement, Tehran believes the objective of the US measures is to curb Iran’s role in supporting what it described as oppressed peoples and to obstruct Iranian policies that oppose Western dominance in the region.

The foreign ministry further accused Washington of exploiting the United Nations as a political tool to create obstacles to the diplomatic engagement of countries that do not align with US policies, reiterating Iran’s long-standing claim that the UN headquarters should not be used to advance unilateral political agendas.

The renewed diplomatic tension comes against the backdrop of a broader freeze in diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Washington. On Jun. 22, 2025, the United States targeted three Iranian nuclear facilities—the Fordow uranium enrichment site, the Natanz nuclear facility, and the Isfahan technology center—under what it called “Operation Midnight Hammer.” Since that date, diplomatic initiatives aimed at resolving disputes between the two sides have been suspended.

Iranian officials have repeatedly pointed to that operation as a turning point in relations, arguing that subsequent US diplomatic pressure, including restrictions on Iranian representatives at the United Nations, reflects an escalation rather than a move toward dialogue.