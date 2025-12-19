Federal Interior Ministry Reveals Details of Kirkuk Police Colonel’s Killing

Iraq’s Interior Ministry says the killing of a police colonel in Kirkuk was criminal in nature, carried out by two fellow officers after personal disputes. One suspect died by suicide, while the other was arrested and confessed.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Iraqi Ministry of Interior has announced the results of its investigation into the killing of a police officer by the name Zaid Adel holding the rank of colonel in Kirkuk, concluding that the incident was driven by criminal motives rather than terrorism or political violence.

In a statement, the ministry said investigations showed that two police officers, colleagues of the victim, carried out the killing following personal disputes with him before fleeing the scene. After authorities circulated descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle, security forces identified their whereabouts.

According to the ministry, one of the suspects later committed suicide inside the vehicle in the Lilan area, while the second suspect—his brother—was arrested and confessed to their involvement in the crime. The statement added that material evidence connected to the incident was seized at the crime scene, contributing to uncovering all elements of the case. A reconstruction of the crime was also carried out and matched the findings of the investigation.

The ministry confirmed that legal procedures are continuing, stressing its commitment to completing the investigation in a manner that upholds justice and security in the country.

Earlier, a Kurdistan24 correspondent in Kirkuk reported that the former director of the Arafa police station, Colonel Adel, was shot dead in front of his home in the Arafa neighborhood. The incident occurred on Friday, 19 December 2025. Kirkuk police confirmed the killing to Kurdistan24 and said an investigation had been launched, without initially releasing further details.

According to available information at the time, Colonel Zaid Adel, a Christian and father of three, was inside a Corolla vehicle parked in front of his house when gunmen opened fire. Reports indicated that one bullet struck his chest and another his shoulder. He died before reaching hospital.

With the suspects identified and the motive clarified as criminal, the Interior Ministry says the case has been fully uncovered, underscoring its pledge to pursue accountability and safeguard public security in Kirkuk.