US Lifts Caesar Act as Syria and Regional States Welcome a New Chapter

The US repeal of the Caesar Act drew official Syrian approval and praise from envoy Tom Barrack, alongside coordinated welcomes from Türkiye and Arab states, framing the move as a gateway to recovery, reconstruction, and renewed regional cooperation.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - With a single legislative move in Washington, a long-standing pillar of economic pressure on Syria was dismantled, opening what officials in Damascus and across the region describe as a new phase of recovery, reconstruction, and cautious international re-engagement.

US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack confirmed the repeal of the Caesar Act in a public post, thanking President Donald Trump and Congress for ending the sanctions framework. Barrack framed the moment as an opportunity for Syria’s social and regional fabric to be rewoven, writing that the country’s future resembles “weaving a Damascus rug,” where Syria’s diverse constituencies form the horizontal threads and cooperation with culturally diverse neighbors forms the vertical ones, ultimately knotting “tolerance, prosperity, and—most importantly—trust.”

He cited President Trump’s words: “Give Syria a chance.”

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomed what it described as the “final removal” of Caesar Act sanctions in a statement issued in Damascus on Friday. The ministry said the measures had affected various aspects of daily life and the economy, and described their removal as an important development that eases burdens on the Syrian people while opening the door to a new phase of recovery and stability.

Damascus expressed gratitude to the United States and to “brotherly and friendly countries” that supported efforts to end the sanctions, citing regional stability and respect for Syria’s sovereignty and unity. The ministry also praised Syrians at home and abroad for defending the country’s right to a dignified life and for conveying the population’s suffering and legitimate demands to international forums.

The statement said the step creates an entry point for reconstruction and development, calling on Syrians inside the country and in the diaspora to contribute to national recovery. It also invited investors from friendly states and Syrian business figures to explore investment opportunities and participate in rebuilding efforts. The ministry reaffirmed Syria’s commitment to responsible national action and positive cooperation with the international community to reinforce stability and Syria’s regional and international standing.

Regional and international reactions followed swiftly.

Saudi Arabia welcomed the US decision to lift Caesar Act sanctions imposed since 2019, saying the move would support stability, prosperity, and development in Syria. In a Foreign Ministry statement published on X, Riyadh praised President Donald Trump’s role, from announcing the lifting of sanctions during his May 2025 visit to Riyadh to signing the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act that included the repeal. The kingdom congratulated Syria’s leadership, government, and people, and expressed appreciation for steps taken by the Syrian government to restore stability, rebuild the state and economy, and facilitate the return of refugees and displaced Syrians.

Jordan described the repeal as an important step toward supporting Syria’s reconstruction and recovery. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Fouad Al-Majali said the decision reflects international will to back Syria’s rebuilding efforts and thanked President Trump for lifting the sanctions. He reiterated Jordan’s firm position in supporting Syria’s unity, sovereignty, security, and stability, and the rights of all Syrians.

Kuwait also welcomed the repeal, saying it would contribute to economic recovery and reconstruction. The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry reaffirmed its support for Syria’s efforts to achieve security and stability while preserving territorial unity and sovereignty, and noted President Trump’s role in ending the sanctions.

Qatar described the decision as a significant step toward supporting stability and prosperity in Syria. In a statement on X, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said it hoped the move would open new horizons for cooperation and partnerships, encourage the return of investment, and facilitate the flow of international assistance to accelerate economic recovery and restore Syria’s place in the global economy. Doha reaffirmed its support for Syria’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

Türkiye also welcomed the US decision to lift the Caesar Act. Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli said Ankara hopes the step will encourage broader international cooperation for Syria’s reconstruction and revival, contributing to stability, security, and prosperity in the country.

Taken together, the statements reflect a rare convergence of US, Syrian, and regional positions around the lifting of sanctions, marking a moment that officials describe not as an endpoint, but as the beginning of a complex and closely watched transition toward recovery.